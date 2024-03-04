Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Spotted Together: Are They Reconciling?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spending time together wasn’t in our March 2024 bingo card. Not after such a miserable 2023.

Late last year, the world heard that Tori and Dean lack a co-parenting relationship amidst their split.

Reports described how Dean’s behavior and substance abuse had impacted his family. He apparently hadn’t seen his kids in six months.

Now, however, Tori and Dean are hanging out together. Is the split over?

Tori Spelling (L) and Dean McDermott attend the Much Love Animal Rescue 3rd Annual Spoken Woof Benefit at Microsoft Lounge on October 17, 2019. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Tori Spelling hung out with Dean McDermott last week

On Wednesday, February 28, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spent time hanging out together in a park in Agoura Hills, California.

Numerous sites, including Page Six, obtained photos Tori and Dean. The estranged exes appeared surprisingly chill, considering everything that has unfolded.

This was the first time that anyone has seen them together in nearly a year. It is also nearly a year since their infamous, messy breakup.

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and their kids attend the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO at The Kia Forum. (Photo Credit: Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)

It is not currently possible for us to know what Tori and Dean discussed during their little get-together.

At times, it appeared that the conversation turned tense.

This could be about anything from Dean’s sobriety to both Tori and Dean moving on romantically to the couple’s five children to their financial realities.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital’s 20th Annual “Party on the Pier” on November 03, 2019. (Photo Credit: Sarah Morris/Getty Images for UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital)

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott haven’t been together for nine months

Though they’d seemed “better than ever” for the better part of a year before that, in June of 2023, their marriage reached a breaking point.

Some couples silently split. Others put out carefully crafted joint statements. After 17 years of marriage, you’d want to strike the right tone.

In their case, Dean took to Instagram on a seemingly random Saturday morning, announced the end of their marriage, and deleted the post just hours later. It was, to be blunt, messy.

On June 17, 2023, Dean McDermott posted this Instagram caption announcing the end of his marriage. He deleted it hours later. (Image Credit: Instagram)

In the wake of the split, we have learned so much about Tori and Dean’s troubled marriage.

For example, Dean went to rehab over the summer before moving into a sober living house. Dean has made his regrets clear. It is heartening to know that he’s working on himself.

It was likely too late to save his marriage, but that doesn’t mean that it has to be too late to save himself.

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Fox Winter TCA at The Fig House on February 06, 2019. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Are Tori and Dean getting back together?

Honestly … there is nothing in the photos of their late February conversation to indicate that the couple are reuniting romantically.

Not only have they both begun dating again, but a tense conversation between exes is — for now — the most likely and believable explanation for their time apart.

Of course, Tori and Dean have reconciled before. It might not be a good idea, but we can never entirely rule it out.