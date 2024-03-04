Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Spotted Together: Are They Reconciling?

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spending time together wasn’t in our March 2024 bingo card. Not after such a miserable 2023.
Late last year, the world heard that Tori and Dean lack a co-parenting relationship amidst their split.
Reports described how Dean’s behavior and substance abuse had impacted his family. He apparently hadn’t seen his kids in six months.
Now, however, Tori and Dean are hanging out together. Is the split over?
Tori Spelling hung out with Dean McDermott last week
On Wednesday, February 28, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott spent time hanging out together in a park in Agoura Hills, California.
Numerous sites, including Page Six, obtained photos Tori and Dean. The estranged exes appeared surprisingly chill, considering everything that has unfolded.
This was the first time that anyone has seen them together in nearly a year. It is also nearly a year since their infamous, messy breakup.
It is not currently possible for us to know what Tori and Dean discussed during their little get-together.
At times, it appeared that the conversation turned tense.
This could be about anything from Dean’s sobriety to both Tori and Dean moving on romantically to the couple’s five children to their financial realities.
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott haven’t been together for nine months
Though they’d seemed “better than ever” for the better part of a year before that, in June of 2023, their marriage reached a breaking point.
Some couples silently split. Others put out carefully crafted joint statements. After 17 years of marriage, you’d want to strike the right tone.
In their case, Dean took to Instagram on a seemingly random Saturday morning, announced the end of their marriage, and deleted the post just hours later. It was, to be blunt, messy.
In the wake of the split, we have learned so much about Tori and Dean’s troubled marriage.
For example, Dean went to rehab over the summer before moving into a sober living house. Dean has made his regrets clear. It is heartening to know that he’s working on himself.
It was likely too late to save his marriage, but that doesn’t mean that it has to be too late to save himself.
Are Tori and Dean getting back together?
Honestly … there is nothing in the photos of their late February conversation to indicate that the couple are reuniting romantically.
Not only have they both begun dating again, but a tense conversation between exes is — for now — the most likely and believable explanation for their time apart.
Of course, Tori and Dean have reconciled before. It might not be a good idea, but we can never entirely rule it out.