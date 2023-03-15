Melissa Gorga Slams Luis Ruelas as Manipulator, Calls Teresa Fake AF

Despite some bitter fights on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, viewers recently witnessed an unexpected olive branch. From a very unlikely source.

Teresa Giudice, of all people, invited Margaret Josephs to come over and hang out. Margaret was not the only person in shock over it.

Has Teresa suddenly developed emotional maturity?

No, Melissa Gorga explains. Instead, Luis Ruelas is manipulating her and the entire group to stop more secrets from getting out.

Seated beside husband Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga relays her own theories about her castmates’ behavior to a newcomer. (Image Credit: Bravo)

So much of this episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey centered upon softball, but it somehow managed to not be a snooze-fest.

Instead, we saw Melissa Gorga and her husband (and others, including Frank Catania) sit down for some food and chit-chat.

Melissa was eager to share her theories about recent events with Rachel Fuda. Rachel is a newcomer, and — in theory — could make a valuable ally in current and future feuds.

Rachel Fuda affirms that she is “literally not afraid of anybody,” and notes that she will not allow her castmates to influence her one way or the other. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Rachel warned, while speaking to the confessional camera, that she doesn’t plan on letting anyone push her in one direction or another.

Oh, she’ll listen to what the other Housewives have to say about themselves or each other.

But she has no intention of allowing anyone to influence her. That includes Melissa, by the way.

In a flashback, The Real Housewives of New Jersey shows Margaret Josephs reacting with stunned surprise and then a joke after receiving an invitation. (Image Credit: Bravo)

The topic at hand was Teresa’s invitation towards Margaret. When she invited her, Margaret responded with shock and then jokingly asked if Tre was planning to murder and bury her.

But to hear Teresa tell it, she was simply inviting her over for a normal social get-together. Despite their strong clashes.

“Listen, I see Luis for what he is,” Melissa told the confessional camera. “He’s charming, but he’s also very manipulating.” And yes, this is absolutely about the Margaret thing.

Speaking to the confessional camera, Melissa Gorga explains the strategy behind her estranged sister-in-law’s behavior, and who is masterminding it. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“It’s so obvious that Luis told her to be good to Margaret,” Melissa explained.

“‘Don’t f–k with Margaret, because we’re gonna need Margaret to stop telling all of the truth about us that’s what we’re gonna need,'” she imagined Luis telling Teresa.

After all, it was Margaret who brought up several troubling details about Luis’ past.

Melissa Gorga says that there was only one reason for a recent olive branch, and it had nothing to do with kindness. (Image Credit: Bravo)

According to Melissa, Teresa’s diplomatic gesture towards Margaret was the “fakest s–t I’ve ever seen.”

“She hates f–king Margaret,” she emphasized. “I don’t care what you say, what you say, what Teresa says, what Luis says, what Luis’ buddha says!” That was a nod to Teresa’s current vibe.

“She can’t stand f–king Margaret, she can’t stand me, and she can’t stand him, and that’s a fact,” Melissa noted. “And that’s why I’m not rolling with the whole fake f–king parade that’s been happening,”

Teresa Giudice knows that she can come on a little strong sometimes. That is a colossal understatement. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Meanwhile, earlier in the episode, Teresa spoke to the camera about how she has not always come across with the right tone.

(Shadily, the show played a montage of Teresa flipping out, flipping a table, and generally screaming and losing her mind over the years)

Meanwhile, Gia spoke at Dolores’ charity softball game about how the ongoing conflict has impacted the younger family members.

Gia Giudice is wearing red to match mom Teresa Giudice at this Season 13 softball game. (Image Credit: Bravo)

“My cousins are growing up so fast,” she noted.

“So every time I see them it just reminds me that I’m not able to be there for them as much as I would want to,” Gia added.

“It almost feels like my Zio Joe and Zia Melissa are trying to put a wedge between us and that’s definitely a feeling that doesn’t sit well with me,” Gia lamented. Are they really the culprits, though?