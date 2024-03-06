Gal Gadot’s Secret Pregnancy: Gives Birth to 4th Child with Husband Jaron Varsano

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Congrats to Gal Gagot for not only giving birth to her fourth child, but keeping the fact that she was pregnant a secret THE WHOLE TIME!

The Wonder Woman star announced that she and her husband, Jaron Varsano, welcomed their fourth child, a baby girl named Ori, on March 6.

Thought she kept her pregnancy a secret for nine months, she was very public about announcing the little one.

She even posted from the hospital!

Gal Gadot Gives Birth After Being Pregnant In Secret

“My sweet girl, welcome,” Gal captioned an Instagram snap of herself holding the newborn in the hospital bed.

The selfie was seemingly just after Gal gave birth, as she’s clutching her new little girl to her bare chest.

Having kept the pregnancy under wraps, she was bit more forthcoming with details after the baby was born.

“The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through,” she revealed in the caption, before explaining the meaning behind her new daughter’s name.

Gal gushed that the new addition to the family has brought them “so much light. ” Hence her name, Ori “which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew.”

“Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls,” she said, before showing a little love to her husband.

“Daddy is pretty cool too,” she teased.

Gal Gadot at the 90th Annual Academy Awards ((Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images))

Gal Gadot’s Pregnancy and Kids

Gal and her husband kept her pregnancy a secret from the public, there there were photographs of her sporting a baby bump out in Los Angeles last December.

Ori is their fourth child together, and they’ve had a good run of having girls exclusively!

They welcomed three daughters ahead of Ori: Alma in 2011, Maya in 2017 and Daniella in 2021.

A big congrats to the happy family!