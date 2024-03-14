Prince William Makes Appearance Without Kate Middleton, Avoids Harry at Event Honoring …

If you’ve been following this week’s royal news, you know that there’s been a great deal of scrutiny on the relationship between Prince William and Kate Middleton.

And with Prince Harry revealing plans to participate in an event honoring Prince Diana, the focus on the latest royal drama is sure to intensify even further.

Obviously, William and Harry have been feuding for several years now, so that’s nothing new.

But on Thursday night, the royals will come together (kind of) and play host to the Legacy Awards, which will be held at the Science Museum in London.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the unveiling of a statue of their mother, Princess Diana at The Sunken Garden in Kensington Palace, London on July 1, 2021, which would have been her 60th birthday. (Photo by DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a press release obtained by CNN, the ceremony “celebrates the achievements of 20 exceptional young leaders who are inspiring the next generation to follow in Diana, Princess of Wales’ footsteps and make a positive difference to the world.”

William and Harry Are Still at War

In the past, William and Harry have set aside their differences for events honoring Diana’s memory, but that will not be the case at tonight’s ceremony.

According to the press release, Harry will “appear” at the event via video call, but he’ll do so only after William has delivered his speech and vacated the premises.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry during “The Patron’s Lunch” celebrations for The Queen’s 90th birthday at The Mall on June 12, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Yes, the tension between the brothers is so high that they don’t even want to be in the same building virtually.

According to Kinsey Schofield of the “To Di For Daily” podcast, it’s the latest indication that the brothers aren’t even close to making peace.

“There’s one huge obstacle in Harry’s way, and that’s Prince William,” Schofield recently told Fox News Digital.

“Harry will not be allowed to return in any capacity [to royal duties] if Prince William has any influence over the situation,” she added.

Prince William, Prince Of Wales gestures as he speaks to young people during his visit to WEST, a new OnSide Youth Zone WEST on March 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“William understands that Harry and Meghan don’t properly consider the consequences and aren’t trustworthy.”

Clearly, William has no intention of forgiving Harry anytime soon — but the future king has bigger problems these days.

And it’s getting harder and harder for him to hide said problems from the public.

Prince William Puts In Public Appearance Without Kate Middleton

Earlier today, William made an appearance at the opening of a new youth center called WEST in Hammersmith, west London.

Prince William, Prince Of Wales throws a basket ball watched by young people during his visit to WEST, a new OnSide Youth Zone WEST on March 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

According to People, the amenities at the facility include a sports hall, fitness suite, indoor climbing wall, teaching kitchen, performing arts studio, and cafe.

Additionally, the facilities will serve “hot, nutritious” meals costing no more than $1.30.

It sounds like a wonderful place, but of course, in covering William’s visit, the media’s focus was less on the worthy cause and more on the absence of Kate Middleton.

Prince William, Prince Of Wales plays a game of pool during his visit to WEST, a new OnSide Youth Zone WEST on March 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Frank Augstein – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

As you’ve likely heard by now, Kate has been missing from the public eye since Christmas.

During that time, a number of conflicting theories have emerged to explain her absence.

Some believe that Kate is suffering some sort of health crisis in the wake of the abdominal surgery she underwent in January.

Others insist that William was caught having an affair with Lady Rose Hanbury, a situation that prompted Kate to take an unspecified hiatus from her royal duties.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Whatever the case, it seems that Kate is in the midst of a turning point.

We’re sure that the royals want nothing more than for the eyes of the world to look elsewhere while they navigate what seems to be some serious turbulence.

But the speculation will likely continue as long as Kate’s whereabouts and condition remain shrouded in mystery.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.