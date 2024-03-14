Ramon Rodriguez Wife: Is ‘Will Trent’ Star Married or Not?

Will Trent is a gripping police procedural that manages to avoid taking itself too seriously, despite the subject matter.

Ramon Rodriguez is the leading actor on the ABC hit.

Some actors are more private than others. But fans and viewers are curious to know more about the television star.

Is Ramon Rodriguez married? Who is his wife?

Ramon Rodriguez attends the celebration of Urban Arts Partnership 25th Anniversary Benefit at Cipriani Wall Street on March 15, 2017. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Urban Arts Partnership)

What is ‘Will Trent’ all about?

Will Trent is a police procedural drama series that airs on ABC. The second season premiered in February of 2024.

The hit show is an adaptation of the Will Trent novels by Karin Slaughter. The show, like the books, follows the titular character as he works for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Trent is dyslexic and grew up as a foster child. He is incredibly observant, and his neurodivergent approach has led to him solving numerous cases — despite some personal and professional entanglements.

Who plays the titular ‘Will Trent’ character?

44-year-old Ramon Rodriguez plays Wilbur “Will” Trent. He brings a lot of charm and rizz to the GBI specialist.

“I adore him,” Ramon said of his character in an interview with People. “I think he’s just a very complicated human being that is doing his best to navigate the world.”

Ramon continued: “There’s all of this trauma that this guy was bearing and caring. Another thing that I loved was his resilience, despite everything he’d been through.”

Ramon Rodriguez attends the Metropolitan Opera Season Opening at The Metropolitan Opera House on September 22, 2014. (Photo Credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Who is Ramon Rodriguez?

Born in Puerto Rico, Ramon grew up in the Lower East Side of New York. He attended universities in West Virginia and New York.

Ramon launched his acting career in 2005. Since then, he has played a myriad of roles on television and film.

Will Trent actor Ramon Rodriguez appears on the Season 2 trailer. (Image Credit: ABC)

Where else have I seen Ramon Rodriguez?

As an actor with a career that spans about two decades, Ramon Rodriguez has taken on many roles.

He has, like almost every actor in this hemisphere, appeared on Law & Order: SVU.

But some of his most big-name roles include The Wire and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. He is a versatile actor who has avoided any particular television niche.

Ramon Rodriguez attends Montblanc and Urban Arts PartnershipÂ’s 24 Hour Plays in Los Angeles at The Shore Hotel on June 20, 2014. (Photo Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Montblanc)

Is Ramon Rodriguez married? Who is his wife?

Despite his busy career and current lead role, Ramon Rodriguez has managed to keep his private life incredibly private. That’s very smart — even if it leads fans guessing.

At present, there is no evidence that Ramon Rodriguez has a wife. Either he is single, or managing to keep his relationship entirely private.

If Ramon is in a relationship, or soon finds himself in one, then it might take Will Trent-like detective skills to uncover the romance.