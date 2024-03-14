Shohei Ohtani’s Wife: REVEALED! Also Sort of Famous!

Forget all the home runs Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani often hits.

Fans have been curious over the past few weeks just who Shohei Ohtani sees when he runs home for a night in front of the television.

In other, far less confusing words?

Who the heck is Shohei Ohtani’s wife?!?

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers warms up on deck during the fifth inning of the MLB spring game at Camelback Ranch on March 12, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

The former California Angels pitcher/designated hitter — who signed a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past offseason — surprised fans last month when he casually announced he was married.

Ohtani didn’t identity his wife at the time, however.

On Thursday, though, Ohtani shared a photo with his new bride on his Instagram Story Thursday, according to Fox Sports.

“Shohei Ohtani and his wife, basketball player Mamiko Tanaka, are heading to the Seoul Series!” Fox on MLB posted on Twitter, including a screen grab of the photo, as you can see below.

SHOHEI OHTANI’S WIFE REVEAL!!!



So, just who is Mamiko Tanaka?

Tanaka is 27 years old.

She is a 5-foot-11 Japanese center, who played for the Fujitsu Red Wave from 2019 to 2023 after a collegiate career at Waseda University and Tokyo Seitoku University.

The professional athlete most recently averaged 7.8 points and 6 rebounds per game, which isn’t shabby at all. Seems like a solid role player.

Shohei Ohtani probably hit a home run during this plate appearance. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohtani previously said he had married “someone from my Native country Japan,” stating through his interpreter in February:

“She is a Japanese woman, and I don’t really feel comfortable talking about when I got married, the exact date and stuff.”

Now, though, we’ve learned that Ohtani has known Tanaka for about four years.

He decided this week to finally reveal her identity in order to make sure nothing about his personal life served as a distraction over the upcoming baseball season.

Shohei Ohtani in the dugout during spring training. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Ohtani is a two-time American League Most Valuable Player.

Due to his abilities both as a pitcher and a hitter, many consider the Dodgers superstar to be the most talented baseball player in the history of this great sport.

Ohtani, who will turn 30 on July 5 and who signed the biggest deal in sports history in December, smashed 44 home runs last year and hit .304.

He won’t be available to pitch in 2024 as he recovers from surgery to repair his right UCL in October 2023.