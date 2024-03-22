Lala Kent: I Love Threesomes! Let Me Explain Why...

As previously discussed, Brittany Cartwright is separated from Jax Taylor at the moment.

But this doesn’t mean the Vanderpump Rules star is ready to put herself back on the market — at least not beyond the very basics of dating one person at a time.

This past Tuesday, while discussing Scheana Shay’s revelation that she once had an orgy with John Mayer, Cartwright and Lala Kent delved into their sexual preferences on the Vanderpump Rules After Show.

Cartwright went first.

Lala Kent attends Summer Spectacular Benefiting the Brent Shapiro Foundation on September 10, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Brent Shapiro Foundation)

“I haven’t even had three people,” she said, explaining why she can’t imagine being in bed with more than just a single partner.

“I think I’m too jealous, though. As much as I want to have, [it has to be with someone] that you don’t care about. A one and done.”

At this, Kent was able to jump in and speak from experience.

She confirmed she has been in threesomes … but added it has to be with someone she is only physically attracted to; not someone she would actually want to date.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend 4th Annual World Dog Day at West Hollywood Park on May 18, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

“And you need to be extremely f-cked up,” added a now-sober Kent. “It’s actually — it’s a fun experience. I recommend it.”

(Kent, for the record, is also pregnant with her second child.)

“I can do that then,” Brittany said in response. “I am all for the freaky stuff. I love it.”

For those wondering, Cartwright also said she has had anal sex after Kent revealed it wasn’t something she is especially into.

Sorry for the TMI, readers. But hopefully you knew what you were getting into when you saw the headline above.

Lala Kent attends the 2024 Creative Arts Emmys at Peacock Theater on January 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Valley star’s very personal sex confessions come just weeks after Brittany and husband, Jax Taylor, announced they were taking a break from their marriage.

They had been together since 2015 and married since 2019.

“Marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year,” the 35-year-old said during a February episode of her and Jax’s When Reality Hits podcast.

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor attend DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Holiday Party with Flo Rida on December 6, 2017 at The Magic Hour in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

It actually sounds as if Taylor did not cheat on Cartwright this time around, but clearly the spouses are still having issues.

“I’m not sure what the future holds for this,” Jax recently told People Magazine.

“As of right now, this is just the best-case scenario, but this is not a publicity stunt.”