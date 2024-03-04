Oscars 2024 Musical Performers: Who Will Be Taking the Stage?!?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you very likely are aware, the Academy Awards are dedicated to the movie industry.

And yet:

This is not a post about the movie industry.

Instead, we’re here to focus on the musical acts that will be taking the stage on Sunday night, March 10 via the ABC telecast… which will be hosted once again by Jimmy Kimmel.

We love Jimmy Kimmel as host of the Academy Awards. (ABC)

The ceremony will feature all of this year’s Original Song nominees, along with the following performers, who are listed in alphabetical order by song title.

Which has you most excited?!?

“The Fire Inside” from FLAMIN’ HOT – Performed by Becky G. Music and Lyric by Diane Warren.

“I’m Just Ken” from BARBIE – Performed by Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson.

Oh, yes, folks, it’s happening!

In this case, the Music and Lyrics are by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and we haven’t looked forward to a performance at the Oscars this much in a long, LONG time.

“It Never Went Away” from AMERICAN SYMPHONY – Performed by Jon Batiste. Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson.

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” from KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON – Performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers. Music and Lyric by Scott George.

Overall, Killers of the Flower Moon received 10 nominations at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards, including

:Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Costume Design, Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography.

“What Was I Made For?” from BARBIE – Performed by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell. Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell.

The 96th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.