See Ya, Dad! Garrison Brown Buys Home Amid Rift with Sister Wives Star

In perhaps the most stunning scene in Sister Wives history, Janelle Brown told her self-centered husband to EFF OFF on a recent episode of this TLC reality series.

And now?

Several months after this installment was filmed?

One of Janelle's sons has gone ahead and backed up his mother's words.

According to real estate records, Garrison Brown recently purchased a $329,000 home in Arizona.

The 23-year old took out a loan to make this purchase, reports The Sun, agreeing in the process to paying his debt back in full by January 2052.

So it sounds like Brown has signed on for a 30-year mortgage, although we cannot confirm the terms of said mortgage.

Garrison's new home in Flagstaff is a 20-minute drive from his father Kody's residence.

Why is this especially relevant these days?

Because Kody has been in quite the mood of late on Sister Wives Season 16.

He recently handed out a list of strict COVID-19 protocols and guidelines, insisting that his family members follow these rules or basically not see him at all amid the ongoing pandemic.

"I'm making all the sacrifices and I'm asking everybody else to simply meet that level of sacrifice so that the family can exist," Kody explained on air at one point.

But Janelle took extreme issue to the level of detail in Kody's list, which included sanitizing every item before it was brought into a home.

Kody also emphasized that his children couldn't really socialize in any way, shape or form -- and even told Janelle that she should be alone on Thanksgiving.

He said her sons had been seeing too many people over the holidays and would put everyone else's health in jeopardy otherwise.

This is when Kody told his spouse to "respect" the "big picture" regarding his rules, and when she responded by cursing Kody off.

Garrison had his mom's back, too.

He said shortly after the above exchange that Kody was acting like "a child" and that the father of 18 needed to "figure out how not to tear apart his family over something so stupid."

Because he sucks, Kody then clapped back, saying Garrison needed to figure out his problems on his own.

"I tolerated a lot for a very long time until I realized that I was being lied to or deceived," Kody said in a confessional.

He addded:

"And at that point, I sort of lost my patience with it, I'm like, you just need to make the boys move out.

"I'm on the verge of washing my hands of it. I'm gonna have Gabriel and Garrison move out of the house. You've got a good car, you go get a job, here's some cash. Bye."

LOL. Right, Kody. As if you have any spare cash at all lying around.

As for Janelle?

"This is a different day and age," she responded in a confessional of her own, addressing her terrible husband and continuing as follows:

"You don't just kick your kids out of the house at 18 and say, hope you do good, I'm done. I'm tired."

Well, Kody Brown does.

But no matter in the end.

Garrison has taken it upon himself now, over a year since this argument took place, to flee the unhealthy nest.

More power to him!

We wish him the best of luck.