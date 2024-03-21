Mamma mia! The Masked Singer introduced a new character this week and the big question everyone has had was simple: who is Spaghetti and Meatballs???

Going into episode 3 of the 11th seasons, fans finally got to meet the final round of contestants. After already loving mysterious stars dressed as The Goldfish, Miss Cleocatra, and Gumball, it was hard to imagine that this new batch of singers could top the last.

Spaghetti & Meatballs belts it out on THE MASKED SINGER during â€œBilly Joel Night” episode. (CR: Michael Becker / FOX. ©2024 FOX Media LLC.)

Enter Spaghetti and Meatballs to the chat!

Who Is Spaghetti and Meatballs on ‘The Masked Singer’?

Spaghetti & Meatballs made their debut on Billy Joel Night on The Masked Singer season 11, along with fellow Group C competitors Lizard, Poodle Moth, and Clock.

In early previews, fans got to see not only their performance – “Only the Good Die Young” – but also some initial clues and hints.

One thing was abundantly clear from the start: this guy was all about being ITALIAN!

“I wanna be the one that states the obvious,” Rita said to the panel and audience after Spaghetti & Meatballs performed.

“Is it a chef? Is that too on the nose?” she asks. “I don’t know. I’m just gonna go with someone that may have also been from my side of the pond and is a chef who has a big show called MasterChef. I actually might think this is Gordon Ramsay.”

The guess of a celebrity chef was very close, and the other panelist made similar guesses. Jenny guessed Guy Fieri; Robin guessed Stanley Tucci.

But they were all wrong! So, who was it?

Who Is Spaghetti and Meatballs? The Big REVEAL

It was a strong night of contestants. In fact, going into the showdown, it was really hard to know who would be sent home since everyone was SO GOOD!

Alas, it came down to the pasta man and Lizard, with the latter wining the hearts of the judges and audience.

And so, the massive mask came off on Spaghetti to reveal….

Joe Bastianich

The celebrity chef attends the premiere of ‘The Bad Batch’ during the 73rd Venice Film Festival. ( Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

If you watched Top Chef, you know Joe to be an American restaurateur and winemaker. But when he’s not opening new restaurants with his Ma, he’s also making music! He actually performs rock and blues jams with his group, Joe Bastianich & La terza Classe.

Joe’s exit makes him the 3rd celebrity of the season to get the boot.

Kevin Hart was the first celebrity to go this season. He was dressed as The Book when he withdrew from the competition on the season premiere willingly. Apparently, it was all part of an elaborate prank on host Nick Cannon.

Reality star Savannah Chrisley was the second to leave, but she was actually voted off of the show.

Who will be next?!