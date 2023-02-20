Megan Fox Breaks Silence on Machine Gun Kelly: He Did NOT Cheat on Me!

Megan Fox would like to make something clear.

Whether she intended to do so or not, the actress sparked speculation several days ago that her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly was over after she quoted Beyonce on her Instagram page.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” Fox wrote, passing along a lyric from the song “Pray You Catch Me.”

She then followed Eminem, once of her fiance’s biggest rivals, before deleting her account entirely.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend Universal Music Group’s 2023 After Party to celebrate the 65th Grammy Awards, Presented by Coke Studio and Merz Aesthetics’ Xperience+ at Milk Studios Los Angeles on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Universal Music Group for Brands)

Seemingly pretty telling, right?

Within hours of this post going viral, social media users started to wonder whether Kelly had cheated on Fox with his band’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd.

In the wake of this chatter, Fox returned to Instagram over the weekend and issued her first statement on her alleged break-up.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Fox wrote, adding:

“While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

Without citing her by name, Fox was clearly referring to Lloyd here.

In the comments section of Fox’s last post before she briefly took down her account, one fan suggested that Kelly was unfaithful in the couple’s relationship, specifically theorizing:

“He probably got with Sophie.”

For her part, Lloyd clapped back at such an allegation late last week.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her management team told Page Six February 15.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue.

“It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Megan Fox and Colson Baker “Machine Gun Kelly” attend “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life In Pink” premiere at on June 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

According to both People Magazine and Us Weekly, meanwhile, Fox and Kelly got into a fight over Super Bowl weekend in Arizona.

The actress was absent from the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party on Saturday night, February 11, where Kelly performed… after attending a party hosted by Drake the day before.

“Megan is very upset. They had a fight over the weekend and Megan won’t speak to him,” a People source previously said.

“They haven’t officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off… things seem pretty serious this time.”