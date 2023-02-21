Megan Fox: Machine Gun Kelly Didn't Cheat On Me ... But I Still Might Dump Him!

By now you’ve probably caught wind of the rumor that Machine Gun Kelly cheated on Megan Fox.

The drama began on Saturday night, when Megan removed all photos of MGK from her Instagram page before deleting her account entirely.

Needless to say, that sort of behavior is generally not a good sign in any relationship.

And not surprisingly, Megan’s Instagram activity prompted speculation that she and MGK had broken up.

By the time she started posting lyrics from Beyonce’s Lemonade album (“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath”), fans were just about sure that she had kicked Kelly to the curb.

Furthermore, they were convinced that Fox had caught Kelly cheating red-handed.

How else to explain the sudden split and the quotes from Bey’s famous anthem about the pain caused by a partner’s infidelity?

So it came as a surprise when Megan took to Instagram to deny the cheating rumors.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox wrote.

“You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

But despite Megan’s insistence that she was never suspicious of her partner, insiders say she very much believed that he had cheated.

“She’s now posted that there was no cheating, but she initially thought there was and now is backtracking a bit,” a source close to the situation tells People magazine.

“She was definitely hinting at infidelity with her first post. She regrets making it all so public, but was really upset in the moment.”

But while Megan is no longer so sure that MGK was unfaithful, it seems she has not yet taken him back.

“Their relationship is crazy and intense, yet it wouldn’t be shocking if they were back together completely by the end of the week,” the source adds.

Yes, it sounds like MGK hasn’t yet made his way back into Megan’s good graces — but he’s working on it.

Of course, this sort of intensity doesn’t come as much of a surprise, given what we already know about these two.

Megan and MGK have spoken publicly about drinking each other’s blood, and he famously proposed with an engagement ring that would cause her pain if she tried to take it off.

We guess that’s cool if it works for them — we just hope this relationship is more stable than it appears to be from the outside.