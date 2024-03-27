Lea Michele Pregnant: ‘Glee’ Star Expecting Baby #2

Lea Michele is pregnant with her second baby!

Boy, what a trend! First Vanessa Hudgens, then Ashley Tisdale – now Lea!

Everyone in Hollywood is pregnant! What a joy!

Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich arrive for the Time 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City on April 26, 2023. ((Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

Lea Michele Announces She’s Pregnant Again With Maternity Shoot

Lea is expecting her second child with husband Zandy Reich.

The former Glee star and her husband already welcomed their son, Ever, three years ago.

And now, Ever will be a big brother!

“Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed. ,” Lea captioned her Instagram post announcing her pregnancy!

She also posted several snaps from a maternity shoot, baring her bare baby bump in white lingerie and a robe.

While she talked about her hubby and son in the caption, the photos feature the mom solo, grabbing a solemn moment with the soon-to-be new addition!

Lea Michele, Julianne Hough and Darren Criss attend The After, After Party Presented by Ketel One Vodka And Zacapa Rum at Pebble Bar on June 12, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Ketel One Vodka and Zacapa Rum))

Famous Friends Send Their Love

Of course, the joy of a new baby was felt not just within the family.

Many of Lea’s friends took to the comments section of the post to send their congrats.

Zooey Deschanel sent a huge “Congratulations!” in the comments, while Katherine McPhee Foster, Jessie James Decker, and Stassi Schroeder also dropped heart and hug emojis to share their joy!

“So excited for this beautiful family,” posted Ashely Tisdale, who as we mentioned, is also pregnant. Funny enough, she’s also expecting her second child after welcoming her daughter 3 years ago.

Talk about friends being in sync!

Lea Michele attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions))

Lea Michele’s Fertility Struggles

The road to baby #2 has not been an easy one for the Broadway star.

In March 2022, she unexpectedly shared via Instagram Stories about her difficulties conceiving. However, she shared that she had faith that despite the heartache and difficulties, things would work out when God felt it should.

“Our journey bringing [our second baby] into this world was not easy, and we have had some heartbreaks already this time around,” she wrote, adding that she has “faith God will bring us another when the time is right.”

And look at that – she was right!