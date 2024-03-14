Kate Middleton Net Worth: How Much Money Did She Have Before Her Royal Marriage?

What was Kate Middleton’s net worth before she became a duchess and then a princess by royal marriage?

In January, Kate Middleton’s abrupt hospitalization and surgery raised questions. Her extended seclusion prompted months of speculation and conspiracy theories.

Needless to say, Kate’s fake family portrait did nothing to alleviate suspicions.

With rumors mounting that Kate Middleton will leave royal life, fans wonder what her post-princess reality would even look like.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

What was the net worth of Kate Middleton before her royal marriage?

Net worth is an estimate, and it measures all of one’s assets, not just money in the bank. Someone with no savings account whatsoever could still have a substantial net worth, and someone with money but a lot of debts could have a very low net worth.

According to online estimates, Kate Middleton had a net worth of somewhere between $7 million and $10 million before marrying Prince William in April of 2011.

Kate’s family owns a party supply company, Party Pieces. The company itself has an estimated value of $50 million. That, it seems, is how her own net worth was in the millions before her royal marriage.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Was Kate Middleton always rich?

“Rich” is one of those relative terms. But … yes, Kate was always rich. A net worth of $2 million might be a successful dentist who could arguably qualify as upper-middle-class. $7-10 million is another story.

In fact, before Kate’s marriage to William, she lived in a $1 million apartment — or a “flat,” as Brits call them — in Chelsea, an affluent area in London. It seems that her parents had purchased this for her.

As various people have pointed out, when royals — like William, Harry, and their father Charles before them — marry non-royals, it doesn’t tend to be a The Princess Bride situation where they marry a hairdresser. In the case of Diana and Kate, we’re talking about wealthy young women from wealthy families who moved in aristocratic circles.

Catherine, Princess Of Wales attends the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

What is Prince William’s net worth?

Before her royal marriage, Kate was “rich” in the sense that she has a high net worth for a human being. William is another matter.

Prince William boasts a massive collection of properties, including the Duchy of Cornwall. William’s estimated net worth, according to Forbes, is around $1.1 billion.

That is only a fraction of the sprawling empire of estates and properties that the royal family owns. Centuries of legal entitlements and “gifts” of stolen treasures from all over the world can make a family extremely wealthy. Who knew?

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023. (Photo Credit: Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

What did Kate Middleton do for work before her royal marriage?

Obviously, many people from wealthy families either do not have to work at all, or work nominal “jobs” at family businesses.

However, in addition to working at her family company, Kate Middleton once worked as a buyer for Jigsaw. We do not mean that she purchased elaborate death traps for the fictional Saw franchise character; Jigsaw is also the name of a British retailer.

It appears that Kate had a real job. Not necessarily a difficult one, and likely not the sort for which she had to sit for a job interview, but it was work.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales sing the national anthem during the Royal Variety Performance before the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 30, 2023. (Photo Credit: Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Is a royal divorce imminent?

Rumors have been all over the place concerning Kate’s extended absence from the public eye. A sudden surgery and then months of isolation will do that when you’re a princess.

Conspiracy theories suggest that she’s in a coma, that she underwent cosmetic surgery, and beyond. More recently, as some speculate that Prince William may have fathered Marchioness Rose Hanbury’s child, whispers wonder if Kate and William will divorce.

To be blunt, it seems unlikely that the princes of pegging fathered a child with his alleged mistress. But it’s certainly a more interesting story than a vague yet mysterious abdominal surgery.