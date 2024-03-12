Bob Saget’s Widow SLAMS Trolls Who Say She’s Moved on “Too Fast” With …

Kelly Rizzo has found out the harsh truth in an unfortunate way:

The Internet can be a downright awful place.

On March 10, the widow of beloved comedian Bob Saget jumped on TikTok in order to address total strangers on social media who have dared to question her character in the wake of her husband’s death.

Saget, as you may recall, was found dead in his hotel room on January 9, 2022.

In the two-plus years since this tragedy, Rizzo has mourned Saget via a number of public tributes and posts, not to mention the pain we’re sure she has experienced away from the spotlight.

Then, just a few weeks ago, Rizzo made her red carpet debut with new boyfriend Breckin Meyer… and a handful of trolls have since gone ahead and trashed her moral compass.

First, Rizzo correctly said that these people have “no right” to said a word about her romantic life, adding via TikTok:

“The vast, vast, vast majority of all of the comments and feedback and support and everything I’ve gotten since Bob passed, 99 percent has been positive and lovely and wonderful.

“But there are some people who just love to talk.”

Rizzo ended up giving these trolls far more time than they deserved.

She said that not everybody understands “the incredibly complex and difficult and dynamic thoughts and feelings that come up during [the] entire process” of losing one’s spouse.

She also said that she still feels “guilt” following Saget’s death, insisting that she didn’t consider dating again until “well after a year” of his passing.

Continued Rizzo:

“I didn’t start dating until 18 months or so after Bob passed.

“Now people are seeing me with my boyfriend, and it’s two years and a few months after, and maybe some people think Bob passed like a minute ago because they’re like, ‘This is so fast.’ It has been well over two years, and for every person it’s different.”

Amen. We repeat: AMEN.

Saget – who married Rizzo in 2018 – died at the age of 65 after he was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room following a stand-up performance.

His cause of death was ultimately determined to be head trauma after he accidentally hit the back of his head on something inside of this room. Just a freak and terrible accident.

Rizzo and Meyer attended the 2024 Grammy Awards together and the former says she has the blessing of her three daughters.

On TikTok, Kelly went on to insist that “there is absolutely no room for judgment” and “it is not your place to judge because everyone goes through it differently,” concluding:

“Whether somebody moves on a month after or 10 years after does not diminish or take away from the love and the relationship that you had with your partner.”