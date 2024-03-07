Sharon Osbourne Trashes Ellen DeGeneres & James Corden On ‘Big Brother’

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It isn’t every day that Sharon Osbourne drags Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden in the same breath. Not on camera, anyway.

Just a few years ago, Sharon Osbourne’s use of racist and homophobic slurs towards her cohosts on The Talk cost her a TV gig and a lot of fans.

And now, she’s at it again.

She’s calling out DeGeneres and Corden and even Anna Wintour.

For better or for worse, Sharon Osbourne speaks her mind

Sharon Osbourne joined 12 other “celebrities” (always a dubious label, akin to the titular “stars” of Dancing With The Stars) on Celebrity Big Brother: UK.

She and longtime friend Louis Walsh received the task of secretly judging the cast as they walked into the house and introduced themselves.

But Sharon’s comments during the Thursday, March 7 episode made waves when she discussed other celebrities — people far more famous – and infamous – than any of the housemates.

Gary Goldsmith, uncle of the currently secluded Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, brought up the topic of name-dropping as an older British man might.

“I’ll tell you who does that, James Corden. He does that all the time,” Sharon Osbourne revealed, dragging the controversial fellow Brit.

According to her, Corden often drags famous people’s names into conversations — and brags about his designer clothing.

Sharon Osbourne got specific, describing James Corden’s insipid yet annoying habits

“I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yeah, Stella McCartney,'” Sharon described.

“I’m like, I didn’t ask you who made them, I just said I like your shoes,” she complained.

According to Sharon, “He played the L.A. game really well.” To be clear, that is a backhanded compliment.

“Kissing all the right people. Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah,” Sharon mocked, referring to Corden apparently charming Vogue‘s legendary Editor-in-Chief.

“Oh she loves him, loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? I think she’s the C-word,” Sharon then declared.

James Corden isn’t the only fallen TV host to earn Sharon’s ire

At this point, Louis Walsh brought up once-beloved former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. Sharon responded with mimed vomiting.

She did not get specific. But reports of how Ellen treated people who worked on her show, not to mention waiters and hotel employees unlucky enough to server her, are pretty well circulated. Toxicity scandals tend to evoke Ellen’s name for comparison these days.

For that matter, James Corden’s run-ins with restaurant workers have also made the news. We don’t think that Sharon’s trying to be a champion of the service industry, but it turns out that some awful people are as irritating to wealthy peers as they are to working class folks.

Obviously, we can all take Sharon Osbourne’s drags of Ellen DeGeneres and James Corden with a few grains of salt.

Sharon is pretty infamous herself. For that matter, some have wondered if her gagging in reference to Ellen was less about Ellen’s toxic behavior and more about some degree of homophobia.

But perhaps this could be a case where a broken clock is right twice a day.