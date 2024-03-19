Former president Donald Trump is suing George Stephanopoulos and ABC, alleging unlawful defamation of character.

Trump alleges that the journalist wilfully tarnished his reputation by mentioning several times that the presumptive GOP nominee for the 2024 election had been found liable for sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll.

The remarks were made during Stephanopoulos’ recent interview with US Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

According to the suit, Trump objects to Stephanopoulos’ claim that he was found “liable for rape,” as a jury in a Manhattan civil case only found him liable for sexual abuse, a lesser charge.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

“Judges and two separate juries have found him liable for rape and for defaming the victim of that rape,” Stephanopoulos said to Mace on Friday’s installment of his show This Week.

“How do you square your endorsement of Donald Trump with the testimony we just saw?”

According to a report from The Hill, Trump has now filed suit against Stephanopoulos and ABC in a federal court in Miami.

George Stephanopoulos with Arthur C. Brooks and Oprah Winfrey discuss “Build The Life You Want” at The 92nd Street Y, New York on September 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Donald Trump Sues George Stephanopolous, Alleges Defamation With ‘Malice’

In his 20-page filing, Trump attorney Alejandro Brito accused Stephanopoulos of making the false statements “with actual malice or with a reckless disregard for the truth.”

“Indeed, the jury expressly found that Plaintiff did not commit rape and, as demonstrated below, Defendant George Stephanopoulos was aware of the jury’s finding in this regard yet still falsely stated otherwise,” Brito continued.

Donald Trump leaves the stage a the conclusion of a campaign rally at the Forum River Center March 09, 2024 in Rome, Georgia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Stephanopoulos has yet to publicly respond to Trump’s allegations.

Trump Campaign Battles Slew of Legal Issues

Carroll’s civil suit against Trump is far from the only legal challenge his campaign has faced thus far.

In August, Trump was indicted by a Georgia grand jury on charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio. The rally was hosted by the Buckeye Values PAC. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The indictment marked the fourth time that criminal charges have been brought against Trump in the past year.

The former president is now facing 91 charges as he prepares for a general election against incumbent Joe Biden.

The legal issues do not seem to have affected Trump’s popularity with his base, as the 77-year-old trounced his challengers in all but one GOP primary and is expected to secure his party’s nomination with ease.

Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the Dayton International Airport on March 16, 2024 in Vandalia, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen if Trump’s suit against Stephanopolous will help his campaign or hurt it by sparking another round of headlines about the Carroll case.

Whatever the case, Trump is likely unconcerned about his prospects, as polls indicate that among certain key segments of the population, the controversial candidate is more popular than ever.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.