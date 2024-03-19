Just over three weeks since we learned that Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright had ended their marriage after four years as husband and wife, someone very close to the former couple has at last spoken out.

How does Lisa Vanderpump feel about the end of this union?

Let’s just say her jaw didn’t exactly hit the floor when she found out about it.

Lisa Vanderpump attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on May 18, 2023 in Beverly Hills. ((Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

“Everybody predicted that when they got married,” the Vanderpump Rules lead told E! News on March 18 ahead of the premiere of her new Hulu series Vanderpump Villa.

“They said, ‘Oh this won’t last long,’ but I kind of never liked to draw conclusions.”

Alas, those predictions have now been proven accurate.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

To be clear, however, the spouses — who got married in 2019 and who shares a two-year old son named Cruz — have not yet filed for divorce.

Explained Cartwright on the February 29 edition of her podcast:

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”

A few days after she alerted listeners to the situation, however, Taylor claimed the pair had worked things out.

Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor attend DailyMail.com & DailyMailTV Holiday Party with Flo Rida on December 6, 2017 at The Magic Hour in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Daily Mail)

This prompted a follow-up comment from Cartwright, who told TMZ in early March that she really does love her husband, but it’s on him to fix whatever has gone wrong in their relationship.

If he switches some things and changes some things about his life, then maybe we can get back together. But right now, I don’t know,” Brittany told the aforementioned celebrity gossip outlet, emphasizing at the time that Jax is “not really trying that much right now.”

Most people close to Jax and Brittany, meanwhile, assume that Taylor cheated.

Years ago, he confessed to sleeping with Faith Stowers behind Brittany’s back… only for Cartwright to accept a proposal from Jax about a year later.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend 4th Annual World Dog Day at West Hollywood Park on May 18, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Vanderpump, for her part, Taylor is at least the one to blame for this separation.

“I imagine it was probably something to do with Jax’s bad behavior. I’m not sure, but the indicator of future behavior is normally past behavior,” she told E! this week.

This may be the case, but Taylor said on March 14 that he and his unit have remained loyal to Cartwright.

“We’re just having a little communication issues right now. That’s all, there’s nothing else,” he also told E! on that date, concluding:

“There’s no infidelity anywhere. It’s just communication. I know it’s shocking, but people sometimes just don’t get along and that’s life.”