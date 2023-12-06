Sean “Diddy” Combs Accused of Gang Raping Teenage Girl In New Lawsuit

Last month, Sean “Diddy” Combs settled a lawsuit filed by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who claimed that the hip hop mogul repeatedly abused her over the course of their 10-year relationship.

Now, Combs is facing a new round of allegations from an unnamed woman who claims that the music producer raped her when she was just 17 years old.

Wednesday’s filing brings the total number of assault and harassment suits against Combs to four.

All of the accusers have made appalling claims about the legendary producer’s conduct, but today’s suit might be the most shocking yet.

According to the filing, the alleged victim “suffered monetary damages, physical injury, pain and suffering, and serious psychological and emotional distress, entitling her to an award of compensatory and punitive damages.”

The suit goes on to claim that Combs, fellow record label executive Pierre Harve, and an unidentified third man forcibly raped the victim at a recording studio in 2003.

The woman — who has been identified only as Jane Doe — says that she met Pierre at a club in Detroit, and he convinced her to fly with him to New York City on a private jet provided by Combs.

According to Doe’s lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, the alleged victim was then forced to consume large quantities of drugs and alcohol, at which point she was “viciously gang raped” by the three men.

We would like to caution our readers that the remainder of this article contains graphic accounts of rape and sexual assault.

“Ms. Doe did not consent to having sex with Mr. Combs, but he continued thrusting. At some point, Mr. Combs turned Ms. Doe around to face him,” Wigdor wrote in today’s filing.

“He told her that he could not orgasm and asked her to squeeze his nipples as hard as she could to help him ‘get off.’ He then turned her back around and continued to rape her.”

Doe says that Pierre subjected her to “nonconsensual vaginal sex” and that he “violently forced her to give him oral sex.”

In response to the suit, Combs posted a statement on Instagram in which he vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Combs wrote.

“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick pay day,” the statement continued.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

It appears that Combs does not intend to settle out of court with his current accusers, as he did with Cassie.

But the mogul has not yet made any announcements with regard to his next move.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.