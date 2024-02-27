Rapper and legendary hip-hop producer Sean “Diddy” Combs is being sued for sexual assault once again, this time by Rodney Jones.

The name may not sound familiar, but the accusations probably do.

The allegations come from a male former employee who claims that he was repeatedly groped and harassed during the years he spent working with Diddy.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Diddy poses in the press room with his Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Who Is Rodney Jones & What Are His Sexual Assault Claims Against Diddy?

Rodney Jones, aka Lil Rod, was a videographer who says that Combs sexually assaulted him and subjected him to unwanted advances on numerous occasions.

Jones says that after Diddy grabbed his genitals, touched his anus, or paraded around naked in front of him, the mogul would proceed to dismiss the incidents as “horseplay.”

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Jones alleged that Diddy forced him to watch a video in which his friend Stevie J had sex with another man.

Jones included a screenshot from the video and explained that he believes Diddy was attempting to coerce him into a sexual relationship.

Jones went on to claim that Diddy was in the habit of drugging women during parties at his house, and he alleged that at one point, he was also drugged and possibly raped himself.

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs after being presented with the key to the city by New York Mayor Eric Adams

Elsewhere in the filing, Jones’ attorneys claimed that he was introduced to actor Cuba Gooding Jr. aboard Diddy’s yacht, and that Gooding began “touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones’s legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders.”

Jones also claimed that along with Diddy’s son Justin Combs, he was ordered to recruit prostitutes and underage female guests to attend parties.

Diddy Sued For Sexual Assault: How Many Accusers Have Come Forward?

In November of 2023, Diddy was sued by ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who alleged that he raped and sexually trafficked her during their relationship.

Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the National Town Hall on September 21, 2023

Just two weeks later, a second accuser came forward.

This time, it was a teenage girl who claimed that she was raped by Diddy and several of his associates.

Diddy Responds to the Allegations

“Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday,” Diddy’s attorney Shawn Holley said in a statement issued on Monday.

“His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023

“We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls,” Holley continued.

“We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

Justin Combs has also denied any wrongdoing, including Jones’ allegation that he once helped his father cover up a shooting at a recording studio.

Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 07, 2023

“Justin Combs categorically denies these absurd allegations. They are all lies,” says a rep for Justin.

“This is a clear example of a desperate person taking desperate measures in hopes of a pay day. There will be legal consequences for ALL defamatory statements made about the Combs family.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.