Is Kacey Musgraves Married? Does She Have a Husband or Boyfriend?

Is Kacey Musgraves married? Who is her spouse?

In February 2024, Kacey Musgraves took home her seventh Grammy Award at the 2024 ceremony.

Though she launched her music career as a literal child, she has continued to soar to new heights as an adult. And to set new career records.

But what about her personal life?

Kacey Musgraves performs on NBC’s “Today” at Rockefeller Plaza on March 15, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Is Kacey Musgraves still with Cole Schafer?

From 2021 until 2023, Kacey Musgraves was dating Cole Schafer.

Since then, she and the poet have split. Reports noted that they had broken up in November of 2023, but she only confirmed the conscious uncoupling in March of 2024.

Kacey Musgraves expressed to The Cut: “I don’t regret living and loving as hard as I do. Whenever I’m in a relationship, I’m all f—ing in.”

Fans first connected Kacey Musgraves with Cole Schafer in June of 2021.

This was, in turn, about a year after the Country singer announced her divorce from her now-former husband, Ruston Kelly.

Her entanglement with Schafer came too late and lasted too long to be a “rebound.” And she didn’t hide the romance, either.

Kacey Musgraves, winner of the “Best Country Duo/Group Performance” award for “I Remember Everything”, poses in the press room during the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

But Kacey Musgraves did, at one time, have a husband

In May of 2016, Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelley had a songwriting date. The two had met at a cafe, like something out of a fanfic.

The two became engaged in December of that year. In fact, it was on Christmas Eve. Nearly a year later, in October of 2017, the two married.

In July of 2020, Kacey and Ruston filed for divorce. By September, they finalized the split, and Ruston was officially no longer her husband.

Kacey Musgraves attends as Kacey Musgraves + Boy Smells launch Deeper Well Collaboration on February 22, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Kacey Musgraves + Boy Smells)

In 2014, Kacey Musgraves divulged that she had been in a relationship with her bandmate for several years.

She and Misa Arriaga had initially just been friends. After years of friendship, things took a romantic — or, as she called it, “cozy” — turn.

By 2015, the two were making public appearances together. However, months later, they broke up.

Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Kacey Musgraves’ relationship history is shockingly normal (just like she is)

Even though she is a music prodigy and launched her career at an extraordinarily young age, she has only had a few public relationships. And none of them seemed particularly explosive or dramatic.

This matches Kacey’s vibe as an all-around grounded, reasonable person.

Sometimes, chill people become embroiled in intense drama. But thus far, Kacey has managed to avoid that with every boyfriend and with her former husband. At least, as far as the public is aware.