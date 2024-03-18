As previously noted, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are nesting at the moment.

The singer is in between stops on her Eras Tour and the Pro Bowl tight end is enjoying his offseason (after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February), giving the couple a chance to simply… exist.

And breathe.

And not be directly in the spotlight all of the time for a change.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

According to a new report in Heat Magazine, meanwhile, this break could not have come at a better time for the superstars.

They have allegedly been “overwhelmed” with all the attention their relationship has caused, and Swift in particular is a bit concerned over what such pressure might do to their future.

She doesn’t want the romance to “crash and burn,” to use the publication’s words, like past romance have in the past for her.

As a result, Swift may soon get proactive.

Taylor Swift reacts after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

An insider says the aritst “is thinking that couples’ therapy could be a good idea” for herself and Kelce in order to “protect” themselves against any obstacles that might come their way.

The source emphasizes that there are no “huge issues” in the couple’s whirlwind romance… but still Swift and Kelce want to “safeguard their relationship before problems start.”

How very mature, huh?!?

The Kansas City Chiefs player is “more than willing to talk about his feelings, and he sees the value in having a professional help them,” Heat concludes.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This might be the ideal time for Kelce and Swift to prepare themselves, too, because Swift will release a new album next month.

Then, she’ll go back on tour.

Everything is about to get wild and crazy for the lovers once again.

For now, however, “they are spending time in Los Angeles together. They’re still very happy,” writes People Magazine.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

The couple went out for a date night at the members-only West Hollywood hotspot the Bird Streets Club over the weekend, People also reports.

The two also attended a post-Oscars party last week, sneaking into the event to avoid the glare of photographers.

According to a guest at the shindig, the Grammy winner and the professional athlete spent the night “on the patio and in great moods,” with this onlooker adding:

“He was protective of her and she was delightful and glowing — they seemed very happy together and loving the night.”