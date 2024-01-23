It was Joey Graziadei’s first night as Bachelor on Monday, and right off the bat, he was charged with the difficult task of eliminating nine contestants!

It was a long night for everyone involved, as the women did their best to stand out from the pack with their introductions.

Joey, meanwhile, made a valiant effort to remember all 32 names. No easy feat!

Some of the contestants, like the charmingly eccentric Maria, emerged as immediate frontrunners.

Joey Graziadei has been named the 28th Bachelor in series history. (ABC)

But sadly, quite a few were sent home before they even got a chance to unpack.

Joey Graziadei Eliminates Contestants: Who Got Sent Packing on ‘The Bachelor’?

It couldn’t have been easy for Joey to make so many cuts just hours after meeting these women, but after a marathon cocktail party with a whole lot of strategizing, he winnowed the group down from 32 to 23.

First on the chopping block was Chandler, who was sent home despite how gloriously her name would have paired with Joey’s. (RIP, Matthew Perry!)

Chandler had a short run on ABC’s The Bachelor. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

The 24-year-old graphic designer from New York made Joey laugh when they first met, but it seems the romantic connection just wasn’t there.

Next up was Kayla, a 27-year-old guidance counselor from Ohio who might have just been too nice for this competition.

It gets pretty cutthroat out there!

Kyra appears in a promotional photo for ABC’s The Bachelor stars Kyra. (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

That brings us to Kyra, a 27-year-old paralegal from Miami.

She also seemed like a ball of sunshine, but apparently, she just wasn’t Joey’s cup of tea.

Maybe he prefers potential partners with a bit of an edge!

Also sent packing were Sandra, a 26-year-old cyber security consultant from Nashville, and Lanie, a 27-year-old realtor from Philadelphia.

A promotional photo of Lainie from ABC’s â€œThe Bachelor.â€ (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

Sam H., a 31-year-old CPA from Nashville was also sent home, as were Talyah, a 23-year-old esthetician from Huntington Beach, California, and Samantha, 25, a pro football cheerleader from Miami.

One of the most surprising cuts was Zoe, a 24-year-old artist from Atlanta who was knocked out of the competition despite becoming an early fan favorite.

Not that Joey had any way of knowing if any he sent home would wind up being popular with viewers.

A promotional shot of Zoe from ABC’s â€œThe Bachelor.â€ (Disney/Richard Middlesworth)

But hey, maybe Zoe can take advantage of the boost in her social media followers to sell more of her art.

Whatever the case, Joey has made it clear that he’s there to find a wife, not just to gain fame and hook up with a bunch of strangers.

It’ll be a grueling process, as it always is, but maybe the tennis pro from PA can help turn the show’s losing streak around.

‘The Bachelor’ Stars Who Have Married – And Stayed That Way!

Of the 27 men who have handed out roses as the Bachelor, only three are still with the partner to whom they proposed, and only one of those couples (Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici) ever made it down the aisle.

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are officially husband and wife! (ABC)

Of course, the boomer-based spin-off series The Golden Bachelor is currently batting 1.000, as stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist got married this month just weeks after fans swooned at Gerry’s proposal.

So maybe the women who were sent home by Joey last night can take comfort in the knowledge that the Bachelor process only works when the dude giving out flowers is over 70!