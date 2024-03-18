Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are launching a podcast. No, this is not a joke.

In 2022, Caitlyn Jenner joined Fox News as the network ramped up its anti-trans talking points for the 2024 election cycle. Stacey Dash held a similar role for the 2016 cycle.

That same year, Lamar Odom told all in a documentary. He has lived a full and, at times, risk-filled life.

Neither athlete is a stranger to controversy or to fame. Or to sports.

Caitlyn Jenner attends the 4th Annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie’s Fund at Hollywood Palladium on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom have a podcast

On Monday, March 18, the world learned that Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom are teaming up to launch Keeping Up With Sports. Ahead of their first episode, they launched a website.

The podcast has an obvious play on the fact that they both appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Caitlyn spent decades married to Kris Jenner. Lamar Odom had a considerably shorter marriage to Khloe Kardashian.

Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom have launched a podcast together titled ‘Keeping Up With Sports.’ pic.twitter.com/ykAWfVUUdI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2024

Sports influencer Zach Hirsch will be their cohost. But he is definitely slipping people’s minds as folks react to the two reality TV personalities teaming up like this.

Per the site, the podcast threatens to “deliver a fresh, unflinching looks at what it takes to be the best.” Okay?

“Each episode goes beyond the headlines, providing listeners with an entertaining perspective on the personal stories behind the champions,” the site lists. “Delving into the highs and lows of being in the spotlight, recounting early struggles on the path to success, and exploring how today’s athletes navigate difficulties along their journeys.”

Lamar Odom attends the 23rd annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton on August 18, 2023. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Both Caitlyn Jenner and Lamar Odom have reasons for the ‘KUWTK’ nod

From 2009 until 2013, Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian remained married. The two had wed after only one month of dating.

They even had a spinoff, Khloe and Lamar. However, like so many of Khloe’s side projects, it was short-lived.

Ultimately, Khloe and Lamar ended up divorcing. Lamar’s substance abuse struggles and rampant cheating were the primary culprits. Khloe filed in 2013 but only finalized the divorce in 2015.

Caitlyn Jenner attends the Steven Tyler’s 4th Annual GRAMMY AwardsÂ® Viewing Party Benefitting Janie’s Fund Sponsored By Cincoro Tequila at Hollywood Palladium on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Cincoro Tequila)

In 1991, Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner married. Their marriage lasted nearly a quarter of a century, ending in 2015.

Famously, they share two daughters — you may have heard of them: Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

These days, the two women are no longer on speaking terms. Caitlyn remains close to Kendall and Kylie … but her bond with many members of the Kardashian family remains strained, or in some cases, nonexistent.

Lamar Odom attends the “Dancing With The Stars” Season 28 show at CBS Television City on September 16, 2019. (Photo Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Caitlyn and Lamar’s podcast is already the subject of jokes

Even before the episode premiered, people on social media were poking fun at the idea. Some openly asked if the news, which came in mid-March, might be a premature April Fools’ Day prank.

It may be because Caitlyn has used her platform to make the world a worse place for everyone. She is one of the most famous trans women on the planet, but many believe that her pursuit of acceptance from the lowest scum in society is what drives her to vocally endorse transphobic rhetoric.

Or … maybe it’s because, regardless of how people feel about them, they’re both has-beens. They have guests lined up, but only time will tell how long this project will last.