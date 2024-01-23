Jess Edwards: Meet the First Villain of The Bachelor Season 28!

Jess Edwards did not earn the First Impression Rose on Monday night’s season premiere of The Bachelor.

But she sure did leave quite the impression on ABC viewers across the nation.

One of 32 suitors vying this year for Joey Graziadei’s affections, Edwards didn’t waste any time on this opening episode.

She kissed Joey early on. She told her fellow contestants about the smooch. And she butted in on Taylor Wiens during her conversation with Graziadei to ask for even more time.

Jess Edwards is introduced here to ABC viewers on The Bachelor premiere. (ABC)

“I think that I just had my first kiss with my future husband,” Jess said on air after the aforementioned spit-swap.

In a subsequent confessional, Jess encouraged the other women to basically GTFO, even remarking that they may or may not get an invitation to her and Joey’s wedding.

This woman does not lack for confidence.

After getting so rudely interrupted by Edwards, Taylor went on to say that she “extremely irritated” by the move and that Jess’s actions were “disrespectful.”

Jess Edwards is a contestant on season 28 of The Bachelor. (ABC)

In the end, both Jess and Taylor were given a rose by Joey toward the end of the premiere, guaranteeing more drama to come in the weeks ahead.

According to her bio on ABC’s website, meanwhile, Jess Edwards works as an executive assistant and now lives in San Diego, California.

She apparently loves Taylor Swift, describing her personal aesthetic as “country glamour.”

“I think Jess & Joey has a nice ????to it…” the 24-year old wrote via Instagram in December 2023 after her casting was announced.

Joey Graziadei smiles here on behalf of an ABC promotional campaign. (ABC)

Also courtesy of her official cast biography, Jess is excited to meet Joey because she wants “to find someone that [she] can trust [her] heart with, someone who will respect [her] and someone who will do anything to cherish [their relationship.]”

The local paper from Jess’ hometown of Erwin, Tennessee reports that Edwards went to East Tennessee State University and was involved in Greek life there.

Per her mom, Jess has been a fan of The Bachelor franchise since she was in high school.

“[I] always dreamed of finding [my] perfect fairy-tale love story,” Edwards adds on the ABC site, meaning she has the lingo and attitude down for the ideal Bachelor contestant.

Jess Edwards reacts here during the first episode of The Bachelor. (ABC)

How long will she stick around for?

Will Jess Edwards walk away with an engagement ring in a few months?

Go ahead and bookmark our section of The Bachelor spoilers to find out now!