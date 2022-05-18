Christine Quinn: I'm Still on Selling Sunset! I Will ALWAYS Be on Television!

Just weeks ago, Christine Quinn announced that she'd left the Oppenheim Group and put Selling Sunset on blast.

It seemed like, despite her can't-miss role on the Netflix reality series, she was parting ways with everything to go do crypto real estate stuff.

Not so fast, apparently.

Christine says that she is "absolutely" continuing on television in general, and will appear on Season 6 of Selling Sunset.

Christine Quinn spoke to Us Weekly, confirming: "I love the show."

She emphasized: “The show is, like, my No. 1 [and] everyone knows that." Do we?

"But we just have to get creative now," Christine claimed, "because I don’t work for the Oppenheim Group."

"Maybe it’s a battle of the brokerages," Christine claimed of what is to come.

She dropped the hint that viewers might see “a really interesting dynamic” crop up between her and all of her erstwhile coworkers.

Christine asserted: “I’m not going anywhere."

“Like, I’ll always be on television," Christine vowed.

"I’m not going anywhere," she reiterated. "It’s just, like, let’s have fun with this now.”

Christine insisted that there are no truly hard feelings between her and Jason Oppenheim.

During the Season 5 Reunion, Jason hinted that the realty company didn't really have space for her anymore.

In contrast, Christine says that "We're in a really good place" these days.

As for the claim that Christine tried to poach a client for $5,000, she still denies any wrongdoing whatsoever.

“Bless their hearts for trying,” Christine said dismissively. “But no, that absolutely did not happen."

She recalled: "I watched the show and I was shocked. I was completely shocked.”

Even so, she says that she and Jason have smoothed things over.

“He just says, you know, ‘I was going off the information that I was given,'” Christine recalled.

“And I said, ‘Well, I wish you would have called me," she said. "I wish you would’ve told me, you know, that you were doing this."

Christine continued: "And I would’ve talked anything through with you and answered any questions for you.'”

Christine of course plugged her cryptocurrency real estate project that she's doing with her husband.

That was already a sort of laughable project among those on the internet who consider cryptocurrency an environmentally destructive equivalent of lululemon.

But after the recent collapse of the NFT market (finally!) and the accompanying crypto crash ... it's almost surprising that she's not trying to walk back that endeavor.

That said, if someone wants to sell their home in exchange for the 2022 equivalent of 1998 Beanie Babies, that's arguably their business.

(Up to a point -- the environmental devastation and the way that some people have been scammed into gambling their life savings is kind of everyone's business)

Christine is apparently there to "help" with such transactions using her new business. But, as she says, she will remain on the show.

Christine's not-quite-departure from the show was the talk of the town, so to speak, until Chrishell Stause shared her love story with G Flip.

The two have taken center stage, seeming to alternate standing in the Selling Sunset spotlight, for quite some time.

And with Christine remaining on the show, that's likely to continue to be the case for the foreseeable future.