Shannen Doherty can relate to Kate Middleton.

It’s tragic, but it’s true.

Late last week, the actress shared a message on Instagram shortly after Middleton revealed to the world that she has cancer.

This reveal came two months after Middleton underwent abdominal surgery and amid a number of rumors regarding just why the Princess of Wales had disappeared from public life.

Shannen Doherty attends the FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party at Fox Studios on August 07, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Shannen Praises Kate Middleton’s Cancer Reveal

We’re sure you’ve read all about these Kate Middleton conspiracy theories at this point.

While praising Middleton for sitting calmly and explaining her condition to the world on Friday, Doherty — who is battling stage IV breast cancer — also did her best to shame the Internet trolls, haters and critics.

“Being a public figure does not mean the public owns that person. We ALL have the right to go through illness or life privately,” Doherty began.

“The onslaught of conspiracy theories, ownership, and plain, morbid curiosity forced this person to explain herself before she had come to terms with it and explained to her children.

“I pray this is a learning moment for us all to respect, privacy or others, regardless of being in the public eye.”

((Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images))

Doherty is sort of right here.

Yes, Middleton is entitled to privacy… but Kensington Palace clearly tried to fool the public about her status, even going so far as to force Kate to release a family portrait in honor of UK Mother’s Day.

It then forced Middleton to claim responsibility for editing the photo after it became clear the image had been doctored.

Really, all the Palace had to do as soon as the cancer was discovered (back in January) was to release a statement of its own that confirmed this unfortunate truth — and then no one would have said a single negative word.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023. (Photo Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Shannen Admires ‘Her Strength’

But anyway. Back to Doherty.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum ended her post by sharing a heartfelt message for Middleton directly.

“Princess Kate, I admire your strength through the endless onslaught you’ve been under while going through cancer,” Doherty wrote.

On that point, we all hopefully agree.

Kate Middleton finds something funny in this photo. We wonder what it is. (Getty)

On March 22, Middleton shared a two-plus minute long video in which she revealed she’s been battling cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy following weeks of speculation about her health and her whereabouts.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment,” she said in the footage.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery…

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”