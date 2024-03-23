Kanye West Wants Bianca Censori Pregnant ASAP: Report

Is Bianca Censori pregnant? If she isn’t already, she might be soon.
One can only imagine what it’s like to be Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori.
Apparently, Ye has big plans for his still fairly new wife. One of those plans, he announced in lyrics, is to have another baby.
This is reportedly setting off alarm bells with Bianca’s family. But perhaps their misgivings have come too late.
It sounds like Kanye West wants to have a baby with Bianca Censori
In December of 2023, Kanye West demoed some of the new music that he had been threatening to release, including a song titled “Timbo Freestyle.”
“You already know I’m impulsive/and another baby is my end goal,” Ye raps towards the end of the track.
Given that Bianca Censori is his wife, one can only assume that — if he’s expressing his true feelings through lyrics — Kanye aspires to have a child with her.
According to what an inside source told The Daily Mail, Bianca Censori shares Kanye West’s baby goals.
“He is her husband so of course she has talked about this,” the insider claimed. “And being a stepmom to Kanye’s kids has really only made her desire to have kids stronger”
Notably, Ye still has close ties wih his children, from eldest daughter North West to Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.
How would Bianca Censori’s family feel about her becoming pregnant?
According to a report, her family would previously have cheered on her baby plans with Ye.
(It’s unclear why they would have supported this; Ye’s public bad behavior began long before their relationship)
However, apparently her family finds the couple’s recent public appearances to be nothing short of alarming. From the Stepford Wives weirdness to Censori’s near-nude looks, it’s rubbing them the wrong way.
“There was a time when her parents were supportive of her having children with Kanye,” the insider astonishingly declared.
“But no one believes at this time that her becoming pregnant and having a baby right now is a good idea,” the source added.
“They want Bianca to have children and they want grandchildren,” the insider then affirmed. “But they want them to grow up in a stable and loving household. Life with Kanye is not stable at all.”
Is Bianca Censori pregnant (yet)?
Reports in recent months have echoes the idea that Bianca wants to become pregnant. Some fans believe that Ye’s desire to have a baby with her is superceding everything else.
And that may go to the heart of external concerns about the couple. Ye’s egomania has gone from a slightly off-putting character trait in 2009 to something alarming and potentially dangerous after his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
Fans have put out social media claims that Bianca Censori is pregnant for months. Nothing has come of it. Given how Ye has her dressing these days, it’s likely that a baby bump will be difficult to hide.