Does Will Trent actor Jake McLaughlin have a wife? How many kids do they have?

Like Will Trent lead Ramon Rodriguez, Jake McLaughlin has managed to keep much of his private life separate from his acting career.

At times, he has opened up about his relationship and his family.

What is his off-screen life like?

Jake McLaughlin speaks onstage at “Will Trentâ€ during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on February 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)

Who is ‘Will Trent’ star Jake McLaughlin?

McLaughlin was born in 1982. Both of his parents are of Irish descent. Through his mother, he also has Cheyenne heritage.

In 2002, he joined the United States Army. His history as an Iraq War veteran would later motivate him to audition for In The Valley of Elah, and he landed the role.

Before Will Trent, McLaughlin achieved recognition for roles on Grey’s Anatomy, Believe, Crash, and Quantico.

Jake McLaughlin, Iantha Richardson, Erika Christensen, Sonja Sohn, Karin Slaughter and Dan Thomsen speak on stage at “Will Trentâ€ during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on February 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Derek White/Getty Images for SCAD)

Which ‘Will Trent’ character does Jake McLaughlin portray?

Michael Ormewood is the fictional partner of Erika Chirstensen’s Will Trent character, Angie Polaski.

Jake McLaughlin portrays Ormewood as an aggressive contrast to Trent’s thoughtful, methodical vibes.

As a result, the characters frequently clash. A sometimes antagonist to the lead is not an easy role for an actor to assume, but McLaughlin makes it work.

Is Jake McLaughlin married? Does he have any children?

In 2004, McLaughlin married his wife, Stephanie. Will Trent Season 2 premiered the same year as the couple’s 20-year anniversary.

Together, the two have four children. Three daughters: Rowan, Reagan, and Freya. And one son, Logan.

The McLaughlins are clearly excellent at naming kids. And, in February of 2024, he revealed that they weren’t done yet.

Jake McLaughlin attends “Will Trentâ€ during SCAD TVFEST 2023 on February 11, 2023. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for SCAD)

Jake McLaughlin shared that he was expecting Baby #5!

At age 41, McLaughlin shared the happy news in February of 2024 while promoting the then-upcoming second season of Will Trent.

“I guess I could announce it now that we’re…I have a son coming in a few more weeks, so yeah,” he shared in early February.

“That’ll be number five for all of you that are like, shaking your head at me for having five kids,” McLaughlin added. “But we’re really happy and excited.”

The cast of Will Trent assembles in the Season 2 trailer, with the help of a medical examiner. Jake McLaughlin appears as Michael Ormewood to the center-left. (Image Credit: ABC)

Will Jake McLaughlin return for ‘Will Trent’ Season 3?

As of the start of spring in 2024, ABC has not officially announced the renewal of Will Trent for a third season.

However, given the popularity of the show, there are widespread expectations in a third season.

If (or when) the network announces the Season 3 renewal, industry insiders and fans alike expect the cast to remain largely the same. That would include Jake McLaughlin’s return.