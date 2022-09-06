Kanye West Claims Pete Davidson is a “Pawn” Sent to Make Him Commit Crimes

We are barely into a new month and Kanye West is already making a fool of himself. Again.

This time, his clownery has included lashing out at Kris Jenner as part of his ongoing tantrum against his ex-wife.

But Kanye also aimed his fury at Pete Davidson, treating him as an enemy for having dated Kim.

Now, Ye is also claiming that Pete is a “pawn” assigned to date Kim by parties unknown for some vague nefarious purpose.

There is, as always, a lot of nuance between mental illness — which is not a moral failing — and simply being a bad person.

In Kanye West’s case, however, things are especially complicated. Because he’s both.

His mental illness makes him more likely to believe irrational things and less likely to filter his words.

But Kanye says cruel things to people and seeks to control his ex because he’s not a good person.

In a series of rapid-fire social media posts (remember that lack of filter?), Kanye at one point did a “bit.”

He wrote as if he were Pete Davidson, whom he has repeatedly attacked, while addressing 9-year-old North and 6-year-old Saint.

Despite some major resistance from Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, she and Pete enjoyed a blissful nine months together before parting ways in August of 2022. (Photo via Instagram)

“Hi North I’m Skete Look at my Tattooooos,” Kanye rambled.

“I’m a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad,” he then outlandishly claimed.

Ye continued: “in hopes that he’ll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life.”

So that short statement is filled with absurdities and worth breaking down.

One, Pete Davidson has numerous tattoos. One, a nod to Kim’s children’s initials, seemed to stoke Ye’s ire.

Of course, everything about Pete seemed to enrage Ye. Like other toxic men before him, he hated to see his ex move on.

Kanye also calls Pete “a pawn” whom he claims was “sent” by unnamed forced to “antagonize” him.

First, this is his comically overblown ego at work. He imagines that Pete dating Kim was all about him.

Sometimes, two hot famous people meet and hook up. They dated for less than a year. It was only about Kanye because he couldn’t handle it.

Kanye West suggested that Hollywood “plants” manipulate celebrities for sinister purposes, targeting his ex.

As for whose “pawn” he believes that Pete is, he didn’t say.

Often, irrational conspiracy theories alternate between being highly specific and purposefully nonspecific about sinister masterminds who control the world from the shadows.

Remember, last year, Kanye said that “plants” were sabotaging Kim’s legal career as part of some grand conspiracy.

Finally, Kanye claims that these unnamed shadowy forces want him to do something illegal to remove him from his children’s lives.

If Kanye wanted to commit a crime because his ex-wife was dating someone, that is squarely on Ye.

We won’t ask why he thinks that powerful masterminds are scheming to separate him from his kids. He believe this because he is unwell. That is all.

Obviously, these ideas are not rooted in reality.

While the concepts may be funny, the paranoia and mental illness behind them are not.

Ye can and should seek help for his erratic behavior. But he has also expressed a belief that medication is simply a ploy to sabotage his greatness.

Kanye also made multiple references to Pete’s “knscp” tattoo, which appears to be a nod to Kim and her children’s initials.

Pete, of course, is notorious for his impulse tattoos.

Before ever watching Game of Thrones, he got a direwolf tattoo. Why? He thought that it was cool. That’s what he does.

Pete has spoken openly about his own struggles with mental illness.

In his case, his behavior tends to be more self-destructive than harmful to others. Of course, he seeks treatment for his, which may make a key difference.

Pete previously sought counseling amidst Kanye’s public threats towards him and the breakup with Kim.

Naturally, Kanye also took aim at Pete for this.

“Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit,” he taunted.

At times, Ye’s behavior is a mystery. This time, it is not. He clearly wished to say something cruel to Pete. Gross.