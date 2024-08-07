Julie Chrisley Skipping Resentencing Hearing – But Why?!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Will Julie Chrisley actually attend her resentencing?

She might skip it. And her reported reasons are pretty understandable.

Thanks to Julie Chrisley’s overturned sentence, she may be leaving prison much earlier than she’d dared to hope.

That doesn’t mean that Todd is getting out early. And, even with a new sentence, Julie could potentially still face years behind bars.

Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley gives her husband the cold shoulder prior to their incarceration. (Image Credit: USA)

Julie Chrisley will have a resentencing hearing

Following some surprising small victories in appeals courts, Julie Chrisley had a pretty hefty stroke of luck.

A court threw out her original prison sentence. She has currently been behind bars for about a year and a half out of her 7-year sentence.

It is very likely that resentencing will mean getting out of prison early for Julie Chrisley. However, it’s not the same thing as going free. Her guilty verdict stands, at least for now. But she’s only going home soon if her new sentence is for only a couple of years. (And that’s hardly guaranteed)

Julie and Todd Chrisley may be all smiles in this scene from their reality show. But their life is awful these days. (Image Credit: USA)

The resentencing hearing for Julie Chrisley will take place in Atlanta, Georgia.

As Chrisley Knows Best viewers may recall, the infamous reality TV family lived in Georgia prior to making their move to Nashville, Tennessee.

However, Julie is serving her sentence at a federal prison in Kentucky. That’s not a short trip from Atlanta. Making the trip to appear physically in court would likely involve spending hours shackled in a prison van.

Todd Chrisley and wife Julie are victims of a flawed carceral system. That doesn’t mean that they’re sympathetic or decent people — just that they’re facing injustices alongside countless others. (Image Credit: USA)

Julie Chrisley would rather participate remotely

According to numerous outlets, including the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Julie Chrisley does not wish to attend the hearing in person.

She has pleaded with the court to allow her to attend virtually. Transporting her there as a prisoner would constitute “undue physical hardship,” she has argued.

With prosecutors not giving any objections, it’s likely that Julie Chrisley will not have to embark upon this journey. Especially since her current prison has indicated that remote participation should not be an issue.

Todd and Julie Chrisley received hefty prison sentences for their financial crimes. (Image Credit: USA Network)

The appeals court has taken issue with Julie’s sentence.

Both the court’s handling of loss calculations and the governments own admissions regarding Julie’s alleged involvement in Todd Chrisley’s crimes are factors in her upcoming resentencing.

Notably, Todd and Julie’s prison terms are controversial. Though any Chrisley Knows Best viewer could tell you that they are not good people, it’s hard to wrap your mind around someone losing a decade — give or take a few years — for financial crimes.

Todd and Julie Chrisley will likely not see each other for years as a result of their respective prison sentences. (Image Credit: USA)

When is the hearing?

Julie Chrisley’s resentencing hearing is scheduled for September 25. Hopefully, the judge will rule on Julie’s request to participate remotely well before then.

Todd and Julie haven’t seen each other since they reported to their respective prisons. Both of them have relied upon their daughter, Savannah, to act as a lifeline to the outside world. And, of course, to care for the young children.