Does Joseph Quinn have a girlfriend?
After making a hefty impression on Stranger Things viewers, Joseph Quinn is a rising star.
He has multiple upcoming projects — and Marvel has cast him as one of the hottest characters for upcoming MCU projects.
Naturally, fans want to know a little more about him. Who is he dating?
Joseph Quinn’s Dating A Model
Over the summer, the Daily Mail reported that the 29-year-old actor Joseph Quinn has been going out with model Alicia Davis.
While they’ve been keeping things hush-hush, they have been spotted out together on dates.
The two dined at Quo Vadis in London. They wore semi-casual clothes, managing to look stylish yet comfortable.
Some actors broadcast their lives to the world. Joseph is wisely quiet on personal topics like his girlfriend and love life in general.
However, fans believe that he and the same model were already going out in 2022, so this could be a longer commitment than we realize.
He has not confirmed this, and neither has she. But it certainly looks like Alicia is Joseph’s girlfriend.
Joseph is a walking thirst trap
We don’t just mean that Stranger Things viewers were losing their minds and falling for his character, Eddie. That, too.
But even celebrities are not immune. In 2022, controversial rapper Doja Cat became embroiled in a scandal as she pushed now-disgraced Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp to give her Quinn’s contact info.
That’s … probably not the best example of the perks of being a hot, young actor. But it’s a great example of the perils of people watching you on TV and deciding that they know you — or would like to.
No matter his love life, Joseph Quinn’s star is on the rise
He has major projects on the horizon. One is A Quiet Place: Day One. This prequel film comes out early this summer.
Quinn wilalso l appear in Gladiator 2, one of the most baffling sequels in recent memory. That film will premiere in November of this year.
And most significantly, on Wednesday, February 14, Marvel Studios announced that he is part of the cast of The Fantastic Four.
The Fantastic Four is a mainstay superhero team in Marvel Comics. The property is not as beloved or high quality as X-Men, Spider-Man, or Young Avengers, but it has a lot of history and is an iconic part of superhero comics history.
Quinn will play Johnny Storm, also known as The Human Torch. Unlike his super-scientist sister or Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, he’s less of an egghead and more of a himbo socialite playboy. You might liken him to some sort of celebrity-level sports star.
It will be exciting to see Joseph Quinn adopt this role. Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan have both played past iterations of Johnny, and while their films fell flat, the actors themselves set a high bar. (Let’s just hope that they get Doctor Doom right this time)