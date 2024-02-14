Does Joseph Quinn have a girlfriend?

After making a hefty impression on Stranger Things viewers, Joseph Quinn is a rising star.

He has multiple upcoming projects — and Marvel has cast him as one of the hottest characters for upcoming MCU projects.

Naturally, fans want to know a little more about him. Who is he dating?

Joseph Quinn arrives to attend the Dior Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, on September 27, 2022.. (Photo Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Joseph Quinn’s Dating A Model

Over the summer, the Daily Mail reported that the 29-year-old actor Joseph Quinn has been going out with model Alicia Davis.

While they’ve been keeping things hush-hush, they have been spotted out together on dates.

The two dined at Quo Vadis in London. They wore semi-casual clothes, managing to look stylish yet comfortable.

Joseph Quinn arrives for the MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, June 5, 2022. (Photo Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Some actors broadcast their lives to the world. Joseph is wisely quiet on personal topics like his girlfriend and love life in general.

However, fans believe that he and the same model were already going out in 2022, so this could be a longer commitment than we realize.

He has not confirmed this, and neither has she. But it certainly looks like Alicia is Joseph’s girlfriend.

Joseph Quinn poses during a photocall ahead of the Christian Dior fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris on September 26, 2023. (Photo Credit: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Joseph is a walking thirst trap

We don’t just mean that Stranger Things viewers were losing their minds and falling for his character, Eddie. That, too.

But even celebrities are not immune. In 2022, controversial rapper Doja Cat became embroiled in a scandal as she pushed now-disgraced Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp to give her Quinn’s contact info.

That’s … probably not the best example of the perks of being a hot, young actor. But it’s a great example of the perils of people watching you on TV and deciding that they know you — or would like to.

Joseph Quinn attends the 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival honors program and Variety’s 10 actors to watch at The Balboa Bay Club and Resort on October 16, 2022. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

No matter his love life, Joseph Quinn’s star is on the rise

He has major projects on the horizon. One is A Quiet Place: Day One. This prequel film comes out early this summer.

Quinn wilalso l appear in Gladiator 2, one of the most baffling sequels in recent memory. That film will premiere in November of this year.

And most significantly, on Wednesday, February 14, Marvel Studios announced that he is part of the cast of The Fantastic Four.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.



Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/dOmLG0m7ie — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 14, 2024 In an unexpected Valentine’s Day surprise in 2024, Marvel announced the cast for the MCU’s Fantastic Four.

The Fantastic Four is a mainstay superhero team in Marvel Comics. The property is not as beloved or high quality as X-Men, Spider-Man, or Young Avengers, but it has a lot of history and is an iconic part of superhero comics history.

Quinn will play Johnny Storm, also known as The Human Torch. Unlike his super-scientist sister or Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, he’s less of an egghead and more of a himbo socialite playboy. You might liken him to some sort of celebrity-level sports star.

It will be exciting to see Joseph Quinn adopt this role. Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan have both played past iterations of Johnny, and while their films fell flat, the actors themselves set a high bar. (Let’s just hope that they get Doctor Doom right this time)