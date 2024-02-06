Is Amy Roloff sick?

As the new season is preparing to kick off, many Little People, Big World fans are hoping to get answers on how Amy Roloff is doing these days.

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff reasoned that she never had that much experience with kinks due to her limited dating pool on the show. (TLC)

Over the last year, concern has been building and many are worried that the reality star and mom has not been well. There even was a wild rumor that she actually died!

To put all minds at ease, let’s check in with Amy and see how she’s doing.

Is Amy Roloff Sick?

As viewers well know, Amy has achondroplasia dwarfism. Because of her condition, she and her family with the same diagnosis often deal with the medical issues that come with that.

Amy Roloff looks anything but pleased in this photo of her from the latest season of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

In 2023, there were a number of times when Amy took to her social media to let her fans know that she was under the weather.

Most recently, just before Christmas, Amy battled a sinus infection that knocked her out for “3 weeks” straight!

She shared the news on her Instagram stories, while also assuring fans that she was on the “upswing”.

It was music to fans’ ears, as a month earlier, Amy was complaining of some serious muscle pain.

She explained to her followers on her Insta stories, “I came home with a bad, I don’t know, my neck hurt, headache, lower back. I don’t even know what’s going on.”

But all of that seems to be behind her! She seems to be in tip-top shape.

Ever since the start of the new year, Amy’s been doing nothing put posting cooking videos and enjoying dinners with her husband Chris Marek.

So, while we’re sure the concern is lovely, it’s also misplaced.

But honestly, that was jut the tip of the iceberg!

Amy Roloff’s Health & the Death Hoax That Scared Fans

In 2023, a terrifying rumor circulated online suggesting that Amy had actually died of a stroke!

Amy Roloff talks here into the camera and shares some thoughts on the 2020 finale of Little People, Big World. (TLC)

The rumor made it’s way through places like Facebook and Twitter/X, but was ultimately debunked when fans saw Amy, alive and well, posting on her own social.

Apparently, an unreliable and an obscure Facebook page was behind the rumor, which should serve as a friendly reminder NEVER to trust anything you read on social media 100%.

As for Amy’s health right now, fans will get a more intimated check in with Amy and the rest of the family when the new season of Little People, Big World kicks off and premieres at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 on TLC.