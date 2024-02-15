Here comes the bride?

Or, when it comes to Cynthia Bailey and the footage she uploaded on February 14 to Instagram, perhaps we should ask instead:

There went the bride?!?

It certainly appears that way.

Cynthia Bailey attends the Hollywood Pantages Theatre hosts opening night performance of “The Wiz” at Hollywood Pantages Theatre on February 14, 2024 in Hollywood. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)

Is Cynthia Bailey Married Again?

On Wednesday evening, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum made it appear very much as if she is once again a married woman.

The 56-year old shocked followers by posting a video that included the caption “Every day i love you more.”

The clip features Bailey and a mysterious man enjoying each other’s company after what we can only assume was a wedding ceremony.

It is set to the tune of Luther Vandross’ romantic ballad “So Amazing.”

In October 2022, as you may recall, Bailey confirmed she was divorcing then-husband Mike Hill.

Fast forward about a year and a half and this video opens with a pair of white Rolls Royces arriving at a massive venue before footage plays of Bailey slipping into a lovely white gown.

We then get a glimpse at a sparkling diamond ring… as the reality star spritzes herself with perfume and smiles at the camera.

From there, it’s on to the back side of the alleged groom, who can be seen drinking cocktail in front of a fireplace.

Later, the possible newlyweds depart the venue as sparklers flare.

Cynthia Bailey attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Who Did Cynthia Bailey Marry?

That’s the big question everyone is dying to have an answer to!

To conclude the surprising video, Bailey and her mystery man share a warm embrace with the former flashing a huge grin — while the face of her male companion never makes an appearance.

And… that’s it. That’s all we have to go on.

Cynthia didn’t tag anyone; she hasn’t made an official statement; and this guy NEVER shows his face!

So, we’re just gonna go ahead and send Bailey our hearty congratulations, and wait to see what comes next.

Cynthia Bailey attends the 2023 iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina at Kaseya Center on October 21, 2023 in Miami. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

As referenced above, Bailey told fans in October 2022 of her marriage to Hill:

“LOVE is a beautiful thing.

“While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the exes said on a joint statement.

“We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey attend The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s ‘An Unforgettable Evening’ at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Bailey and Hill were married for two years.

The former Bravo personality was previously married to Peter Thomas from 2010 until 2017, with the entirety of their relationship captured by cameras for The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Bailey has not yet commented on her apparent nuptials, but returning Housewife Porsha Williams Guobadia wrote this remark beneath her friend’s new video:

The cutest bride.

There we have it, folks.