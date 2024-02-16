Earlier this week, the Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs ended in a frightening shooting along the route.

Since then, it has been confirmed that one, local celebrity had been killed, while many others were left injured.

Among those harmed were a handful of children, all under the age of 16.

Patrick Mahones and wife Brittany celebrating Super Bowl win in 2024. ((Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

The team has stepped up in many ways to help those affected, including Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and even Taylor Swift.

Patrick Mahomes & Wife Brittany Visit Injured Children

What an incredible way to give back.

In the days following the shooting, MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family visited the local hospital in Kansas City to meet with two, special fans.

Two wounded children, ages 8-year-old and a 10-year-old, were shot in the leg when gunfire erupted at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration at Union Station.

In smiling photographs, the girls, who are both part of the Reyes family, look delighted by the visits.

It’s been reported that the girls, who are sisters, were related to the only fatal victim of the shooting.

Their mom’s cousin, Lisa Lopez-Gavlan, a local radio DJ, was the woman who was killed.

The sisters both underwent surgery at the Children’s Mercy Hospital on Wednesday evening, and when they woke up Thursday morning, they were surprised with the visit and gifts from the Mahomes.

Very nice!

The team on the stage at Union Station just before gunshots were fired. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In total, 11 children were rushed to the children’s hospital, nine of them with gunshot wounds, an official from KC has confirmed.

As the parade came to close Wednesday February 14, gunshots rang out, causing panic and harm to many looking to celebrate the team.

Players such as Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes had just finished taking the stage at Union Station just when gunshots were fired.

The situation is still under investigation, but police have noted in follow up press conferences that terrosim was quickly ruled out.

Fans fleeing the scene in Kansas City. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Three suspects were arrested and it appears that the shooting was likely the result of a personal dispute that exploded into violence

Two of the three suspects are juveniles, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed Thursday.

“Shots have been fired around Union Station,” the Kansas City Police Department wrote on social media at the time of the incident. “Please leave the area.”

At the time, authorities were “still trying to determine the number of shooting victims,” but confirmed that multiple injuries were reported.

In the days that followed, it was confirmed that 23 people were injured in the attack, most of them from gunshot woulds.

No one on the Chiefs team was hurt; sadly their fans were not so lucky.

Travis Kelce celebrates with fans during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024. ((Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

Taylor Swift Was Not At The Parade, But Has Reached Out To Victims

It was confirmed earlier in the day that Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, would not be joining him at the parade.

Though she was on hand to see him win his 3rd Super Bowl and attend the after party, she was unable to make it to the celebration in Kansas City.

Taylor was heading to Australia at the time of the parade. Her Eras World Tour continues there in the coming weeks, with dates in Melbourne this weekend and then Sydney in the coming days.

Following the tragic death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a GoFundMe page aimed to raise $75,000 to support her two children and her husband of 22 years.

As of Friday morning, February 16, it has raised nearly triple that amount. The total clocked in at just shy of $200,000 from generous donors who want to express their sympathies. And the amount continues to grow.

$100,000 of that amount came from the legendary singer. “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” she wrote on the GoFundMe.