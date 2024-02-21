Travis Kelce Skipping Taylor Swift’s Australia Shows? No Way!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Travis Kelce flying to Australia to see Taylor Swift perform or WHAT?!

Travis was spotted on Tuesday, February 20 playing golf in Las Vegas and seemingly having a wonderful time.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was rocking slacks and a polo shirt as he looked down at a sign for a body of water called Lake Travis, based on a photo shared to social media by the Wynn hotel VIP relations director.

Kelce, of course, just helped his team win the Super Bowl… so why shouldn’t he be taking some time off and enjoying himself to the fullest extent possible?

There’s just one problem…

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Is Travis Kelced Headed to Australia To See Taylor Swift?

… Taylor Swift is in the middle of a multi-date Eras Tour stop in Australia.

So why the heck isn’t Kelce front and center, cheering his famous and talented girlfriend on?

Swift, of course, flew over 13 hours after a recent concert in Tokyo in order to be in attendance at the aforementioned Super Bowl, planting a winning kiss on Kelce’s lips after the come-from-behind overtime victory.

Isn’t Kelce going to return the supportive favor?!

RELAX – Of course he is!

Travis Kelce left on a private jet to see girlfriend en route to Sydney, Australia, Page Six confirmed Wednesday, to see Taylor’s next shows in Sydney.

Travis Kelce and aylor Swift embrace as they celebrate the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Kelce’s Dad Says Son Has ‘Commitments’ That Are Not Taylor

Not sure where all this fuss came come, tbh. Even Travis’ family knew he would be joining her!

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald just this week, Ed Kelce said of his son:

“Well, look, we spoke after the Super Bowl, and I asked him, are you going to take off for Sydney, and he seemed keen.

“He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments.”

Swift will be playing in Sydney through February 26 and then will head to Singapore on March 2 for six shows in that city.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The stars didn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day together, which took place just three days after the Super Bowl.

From what we can gather, however, the current break in Swift/Kelce public displays of affection is simply due to their busy schedules.

And their locations, with Taylor on the literal other side of the world right now.

Between Singapore and scheduled tour dates in France, though, Swift will have a full two months off — and we fully expect plenty of time spent during those weeks with her handsome and athletic boyfriend.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift previously said of the pair’s public support for each other.

“The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.

“And we’re just proud of each other.”