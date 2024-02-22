Tiger King Star Joe Exotic Slams Megan Fox & Flirts With MGK From Prison

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The self proclaimed “Tiger King” is shooting his shot with MGK, aka Machine Gun Kelly, and dissed Megan Fox in the process.

Yes, this is really happening. Stick with it.

When’s the last time you’ve given any thought to Joe Exotic? You remember: he’s the openly gay tiger breeder from Oklahoma who became an overnight sensation due to the Netflix docuseries, Tiger King.

Joe Exotic in the Netflix docuseries, “Tiger King”. (Youtube/Netflix)

Yeah, that guy that everyone dressed up as for Halloween! You got it!

Now, Joe is currently in prison for so many reasons, we just don’t have time to get through them all, but apparently his crimes have not kept him off the internet.

Enter Machine Gun Kelly to the chat.

Joe Exotic Hits On MGK From Prison

Earlier in the week, rapper Machine Gun Kelly debuted a wild new tattoo.

From photos he posted on Instagram, you can see that the complete top half of his body, including his arms, are blacked out in ink.

Machine Gun Kelly shows off his tats at a party in 2022. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM))

In order to get the full effect, MGK had to post a shirtless photo.

That, it turns out, was far too much for Joe to handle!

The Tiger King went off over the thirst traps, using every line he could think of to entice the rapper.

First, he popped up in the comment section: “A tiger and a bit of meth and you would be mine. Lol.”

Charming. But the fun didn’t stop there.

Next, he reposted the photos onto his own Instagram feed, and gave his pickup line a bit of a rewrite.

“A tiger and a little bit of meth I can make MGK gay.”

Gross, and also, feels like the sort of thing that should get him more time behind bars.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox made a date night out of the iHeart Radio Music Awards. ((Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia))

Megan Fox’s Name Dragged Into Gross Flirtation

In his last plea to get Machine Gun Kelly’s attention, Joe Exotic hinted that he would make a much better partner than MGK’s current girlfriend.

“Once you go Tiger King you’ll forget about the Fox,” he wrote in the captions of his thirst traps.

How… clever? Concerning? Nightmarish?

If it’s any comfort to MGK and Megan, Joe won’t be released from prison until 2035.

So, no need to respond.