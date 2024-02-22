Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Rocked By Medical Emergency in Shocking Trailer

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion is going to be very dramatic.

Yes, you may have heard this before.

When it comes to pretty much every reunion related to this Bravo franchise that has ever aired.

But we really mean it this time… and not simply because of some of the stuff Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kelsey, Sutton Stracke or Erika Girardi say to one another.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars on a poster. (Bravo)

In a shocking and troubling extended trailer just released by the cable network, Stracke is sitting alongside host Andy Cohen when she makes a strange sound and tries to grab a hold of co-star Beauvais.

“Can we call somebody please?” Beauvais yells to producers before Cohen nervously adds of Stracke:

“You’re shaking! You are really shaking.”

Cut from there to close-up footage of Sutton’s hands trembling and then to a medic rushing over to examine her. Truly frightening.

A screen shot from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills trailer. (Bravo)

The cast is freaked out and concerned over their friend, as Kemsley reacts as follows: “Oh my god, that’s scary!”

So, what the heck happened?

We can’t say for certain.

But Sutton and Richards seemingly go at it about the real cause of her marriage troubles with Mauricio Umansky at the reunion.

Could the fainting and shaking spell have been related to this stress and tension?

These Real Housewives of Beverly Hills look very concerned. (Bravo)

At one point, Sutton tells her former close pal, “We all share what’s going on in our lives,” prompting Richards to fire back:

“That’s not true. You came into this season just to come after me!”

The heated back-and-forth leads Sutton to accuse Kyle, “You have been relentlessly mean to me.”

Richards, overall, is put on the spot for a duration of this preview.

Andy Cohen during the Season 13 Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion. (Bravo)

“There were rumors about infidelity in your relationship,” Cohen says to her at one point, citing Maurice’s Dancing with the Stars partner and asking Kyle:

“How did you feel about seeing photos of he and Emma holding hands?”

“Not feel good,” Richards replies.

Cohen then pushes harder about the status of her relationship with Mauricio, asking:

“Are there conversations about someone moving out? Do you talk about divorce?”

Richards, who separated from her husband last summer, responds by nodding her head yes as she wipes away tears.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attend WCRF’s “An Unforgettable Evening” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.

We’ll be tuning in for this three-part reunion.

Will you?!?