Robin Windsor, Strictly Come Dancing Alum, Dead at 44

Very sad news today out of the entertainment world:

Robin Windsor, a popular television personality who performed on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing from 2010 to 2015, has passed away from unknown causes.

He was 44 years old.

Robin Windsor attends Child Of Britain Awards 2022 at Grosvenor House on June 24, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

(For those unaware, Strictly Come Dancing is Great Britain’s version of Dancing with the Stars, as celebrities partner with professional dancers to compete in mainly ballroom and Latin dance routines.)

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the tragic passing of our beloved friend Robin Windsor,” Sisco Entertainment Group, who represented the dancer, Tweeted on Tuesday.

“His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences.”

No further details about Windor’s death are available at this time.

Robin Windsor attends the Manchester United Foundation Ladies Lunch at Old Trafford on October 6, 2014 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

Throughout his run on the aforementioned program, Windsor partners with Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson, Lisa Riley and Deborah Meaden.

At the time of his passing, Robin had been starring in a stage production of Come What May: The Ultimate Tribute To Moulin Rouge,” a performance which Sisco group described as “the embodiment of passion, grace, and sheer talent.”

Good Morning Britain host announced Windsor’s death on Tuesday and grew emotional while doing so.

“He was a remarkable dancer, incredibly strong, so creative, he was just so enthusiastic about dancing,” she said on air.

“I just adored him, he was the most incredible personality, there was something very special about him.”

Robin Windsor and Kristina Rihanoff perform during a photocall for ‘Burn The Floor’ at Shaftesbury Theatre on March 7, 2013 in London, England. ((Photo by Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images)

Continued the initial statement confirming this tragedy:

“Beyond his impeccable dancing. Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth.

“His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless.

“His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Robin Windsor and Karim Zeroual pose during the “Here Come The Boys” photocall at London Palladium on May 25, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Strictly Come Dancing longest-serving judge, Craig Revel Horwood, described Windsor on Tuesday as “one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with,” adding:

“He will be forever missed. My heart goes out to all his family and friends.”

Said head judge Shirley Ballas:

“I’m very saddened to hear the devastating news about this beautiful human being this morning.

“Robin Windsor… kind, gracious, gentle and extremely hard working. A wonderful dancer, true gentleman, good soul and so very young.”

We send our condolences to the friends, family members and loved ones of Robin Windsor.

May he rest in peace.