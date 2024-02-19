People’s Choice Awards: Travis Kelce Wins! But Where Was Taylor Swift?!?

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Taylor Swift is the people’s choice.

Just in general. All the time. For pretty much every reason.

That much is evident at this point.

And yet… Taylor Swift did NOT attend the 2024 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night, prompting many viewers to ask: Why?!?

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 4, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Swift — who won the People’s Choice Award for The Concert Tour of the Year — was Down Under, that’s why.

The ceremony overlapped with a stop in Melbourne, Australia as part of the singer’s monumentally successful Eras Tour.

Wrote the singing sensation on Instagram just hours before show aired:

Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last 3 nights ??! That was unforgettable. You were on another LEVEL.

Thank you for the memories. I’ll revisit the ones from this weekend often.

Taylor Swift greeting fans on her Eras tour from the stage. She’s headed around the world in 2024. (Photo by John Medina/Getty Images)

As it turns out, Taylor’s boyfriend also took home hardware at the People’s Choice Awards — but not literally because Travis Kelce wasn’t in attendance, either.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was crowned Athlete of the Year, however.

He did so after his football team won the latest Super Bowl, conquering the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 25-22.

The victory led to a kiss between Kelce and Swift on the field… along with a fatal tragedy off of it.

Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere on Sunday night, Lenny Kravitz won the Music Icon Awards and Adam Sandler received the People’s Icon honor.

Let’s take a look at many of the People’s Choice Awards winners for 2024, shall we?

THE MOVIE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Barbie

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM

The Little Mermaid

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

THE ACTION MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Fast X

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

WINNER: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Marvels

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

THE COMEDY MOVIE OF THE YEAR

80 for Brady

Anyone but You

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Asteroid City

WINNER: Barbie

Cocaine Bear

No Hard Feelings

Wonka

Lenny Kravitz attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

THE DRAMA MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Creed III

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Killers of the Flower Moon

Leave the World Behind

M3GAN

WINNER: Oppenheimer

Scream VI

The Color Purple

THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

WINNER: Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2023

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid

Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

WINNER: Margot Robbie, Barbie

Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Brie Larson, The Marvels

Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone

Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4

WINNER: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Glen Powell, Anyone but You

WINNER: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City

Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi, Priscilla

WINNER: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

WINNER: America Ferrera, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jacob Elordi, Saltburn

Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid

Natalie Portman, May December

Simu Liu, Barbie

Viola Davis, Air

THE SHOW OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Last of Us

Vanderpump Rules

THE COMEDY SHOW OF THE YEAR

Abbott Elementary

And Just Like That…

Never Have I Ever

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building

Saturday Night Live

Ted Lasso

The Bear

Young Sheldon

THE DRAMA SHOW OF THE YEAR

Chicago Fire

Ginny & Georgia

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Succession

WINNER: The Last of Us

The Morning Show

THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF THE YEAR

Ahsoka

American Horror Story: Delicate

Black Mirror

Ghosts

WINNER: Loki

Secret Invasion

The Mandalorian

The Witcher

THE REALITY SHOW OF THE YEAR

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Below Deck

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Selling Sunset

WINNER: The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Vanderpump Rules

THE COMPETITION SHOW OF THE YEAR

America’s Got Talent

American Idol

Big Brother

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Squid Game: The Challenge

WINNER: The Voice

THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF THE YEAR

Beef

Citadel

Jury Duty

Love Is Blind

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

The Crown

The Night Agent

WINNER: The Summer I Turned Pretty

THE MALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Kieran Culkin, Succession

WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Tom Hiddleston, Loki

THE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Jung Kook

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Tate McRae

WINNER: Taylor Swift

THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR

Britney Spears

Dwayne Johnson

Kim Kardashian

Kylie Jenner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Selena Gomez

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift on the opening night of the Eras Tour. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management))

THE REALITY TV STAR OF THE YEAR

Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

WINNER: Khloe Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians

Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation

THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF THE YEAR

Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race

WINNER: Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars

Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette

Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor

Iam Tongi, American Idol

Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam

Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars

THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR

Good Morning America

LIVE with Kelly and Mark

Sherri

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

Today

THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR

Hart to Heart

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen