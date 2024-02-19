People’s Choice Awards: Travis Kelce Wins! But Where Was Taylor Swift?!?

Taylor Swift is the people’s choice.
Just in general. All the time. For pretty much every reason.
That much is evident at this point.
And yet… Taylor Swift did NOT attend the 2024 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night, prompting many viewers to ask: Why?!?
Swift — who won the People’s Choice Award for The Concert Tour of the Year — was Down Under, that’s why.
The ceremony overlapped with a stop in Melbourne, Australia as part of the singer’s monumentally successful Eras Tour.
Wrote the singing sensation on Instagram just hours before show aired:
Melbourne, what do I even say to you after over 288,000 of you came and danced with us in the last 3 nights ??! That was unforgettable. You were on another LEVEL.
Thank you for the memories. I’ll revisit the ones from this weekend often.
As it turns out, Taylor’s boyfriend also took home hardware at the People’s Choice Awards — but not literally because Travis Kelce wasn’t in attendance, either.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was crowned Athlete of the Year, however.
He did so after his football team won the latest Super Bowl, conquering the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 25-22.
The victory led to a kiss between Kelce and Swift on the field… along with a fatal tragedy off of it.
Elsewhere on Sunday night, Lenny Kravitz won the Music Icon Awards and Adam Sandler received the People’s Icon honor.
Let’s take a look at many of the People’s Choice Awards winners for 2024, shall we?
THE MOVIE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Barbie
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR FILM
The Little Mermaid
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
THE ACTION MOVIE OF THE YEAR
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Fast X
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
WINNER: The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
The Marvels
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF THE YEAR
80 for Brady
Anyone but You
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Asteroid City
WINNER: Barbie
Cocaine Bear
No Hard Feelings
Wonka
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF THE YEAR
Creed III
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Killers of the Flower Moon
Leave the World Behind
M3GAN
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Scream VI
The Color Purple
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
WINNER: Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2023
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Halle Bailey, The Little Mermaid
Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
WINNER: Margot Robbie, Barbie
Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
Brie Larson, The Marvels
Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Gal Gadot, Heart of Stone
Jason Momoa, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Keanu Reeves, John Wick: Chapter 4
WINNER: Rachel Zegler, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Viola Davis, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
Adam Sandler, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Glen Powell, Anyone but You
WINNER: Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Scarlett Johansson, Asteroid City
Sydney Sweeney, Anyone but You
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF THE YEAR
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Julia Roberts, Leave the World Behind
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Florence Pugh, Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi, Priscilla
WINNER: Jenna Ortega, Scream VI
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
THE MOVIE PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR
WINNER: America Ferrera, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Melissa McCarthy, The Little Mermaid
Natalie Portman, May December
Simu Liu, Barbie
Viola Davis, Air
THE SHOW OF THE YEAR
WINNER: Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Last of Us
Vanderpump Rules
THE COMEDY SHOW OF THE YEAR
Abbott Elementary
And Just Like That…
Never Have I Ever
WINNER: Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Bear
Young Sheldon
THE DRAMA SHOW OF THE YEAR
Chicago Fire
Ginny & Georgia
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Succession
WINNER: The Last of Us
The Morning Show
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF THE YEAR
Ahsoka
American Horror Story: Delicate
Black Mirror
Ghosts
WINNER: Loki
Secret Invasion
The Mandalorian
The Witcher
THE REALITY SHOW OF THE YEAR
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Selling Sunset
WINNER: The Kardashians
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Vanderpump Rules
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF THE YEAR
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Big Brother
Dancing with the Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Squid Game: The Challenge
WINNER: The Voice
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF THE YEAR
Beef
Citadel
Jury Duty
Love Is Blind
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
The Crown
The Night Agent
WINNER: The Summer I Turned Pretty
THE MALE TV STAR OF THE YEAR
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Kieran Culkin, Succession
WINNER: Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
THE POP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Jung Kook
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
Tate McRae
WINNER: Taylor Swift
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF THE YEAR
Britney Spears
Dwayne Johnson
Kim Kardashian
Kylie Jenner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Selena Gomez
WINNER: Taylor Swift
THE REALITY TV STAR OF THE YEAR
Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
WINNER: Khloe Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore Family Vacation
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF THE YEAR
Anetra, RuPaul’s Drag Race
WINNER: Ariana Madix, Dancing with the Stars
Charity Lawson, The Bachelorette
Theresa Nist, The Golden Bachelor
Iam Tongi, American Idol
Keke Palmer, That’s My Jam
Sasha Colby, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Xochitl Gomez, Dancing with the Stars
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR
Good Morning America
LIVE with Kelly and Mark
Sherri
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
WINNER: The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF THE YEAR
Hart to Heart
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
WINNER: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen