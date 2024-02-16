We have sad news about the health of music legend Brian Wilson.

The founder of the Beach Boys and the genius behind the band’s most beloved songs, Wilson has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia.

Those closest to Wilson have filed for a conservatorship, explaining in court filings that the 81-year-old is no longer capable of caring for himself.

News of the singer-songwriter’s diagnosis comes just weeks after the death of Melinda Wilson, Brian’s wife of nearly 30 years.

Musician Brain Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Pantages Theatre on May 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Brian Wilson’s Health: Beach Boys Founder Has Dementia

It’s sad to hear, especially so soon after hearing he lost his wife, but Brian has dementia, according to those closest to him.

A court document obtained by People magazine details his condition, which has been reviewed by a medical profession, as his family hopes to put him under a conservatorship.

The filing explains that “because of medical inability, the proposed conservatee is not able to attend the court hearing” on the subject of his conservatorship.

The filing goes on to state that Wilson is suffering from severe “fear, depression, helplessness.”

“He is easily distracted, often even when aware of surroundings, and its purpose. Often makes spontaneous irrelevant or incoherent utterances,” concluded a doctor who examined Wilson.

“Has very short attention span and while unintentionally disruptive, is frequently unable to maintain decorum appropriate to the situation.”

Musician Brian Wilson performs at Roadside Attraction’s “Love and Mercy” DVD release and music celebration with Brian Wilson at the Vibrato Jazz Club on October 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Brian Wilson’s Family Wants the Conservatorship

“The (proposed) conservatee does NOT have the capacity to informed consent to the administration of medications,” the filing goes on.

It specifically notes that he needs “appropriate care and treatment of major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia).”

Wilson’s family issued a statement to People following this week’s court filing.

“Following the passing of Brian’s beloved wife Melinda, after careful consideration and consultation among Brian, his seven children, Gloria Ramos and Brian’s doctors (and consistent with family processes put in place by Brian and Melinda), we are confirming that longtime Wilson family representatives LeeAnn Hard and Jean Sievers will serve as Brian’s co-conservators of the person,” the statement reads.

“This decision was made to ensure that there will be no extreme changes to the household and Brian and the children living at home will be taken care of and remain in the home where they are cared for by Gloria Ramos and the wonderful team at the house who have been in place for many years helping take care of the family.”

What Happens Next?

The word “conservatorship” has gained a negative connotation in recent years, primarily due to allegations that Britney Spears was exploited by her family after they used such an arrangement to gain control of her finances and career decisions.

Brian Wilson onstage at Reel To Reel: Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road at The GRAMMY Museum on December 09, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Actress Amanda Bynes was also placed under a conservatorship by her family, but in her situation, the arrangement seemed to be beneficial.

In Wilson’s case, it sounds as though his family genuinely has his best interests at heart.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.