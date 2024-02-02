Mariah Carey is an icon, a musical genius, and a Grammy winner.

But it’s been a long time since she’s been able to say that.

Why everyone isn’t obsessed with Mariah as they should be, we’re not sure, but the Recording Academy tried to do right by her with a special honor.

Mariah Carey attends the Recording Academy Honors presented by the Black Music Collective in Los Angeles on February 1, 2024. ((Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images))

She accepted, but not without a little ribbing first.

Mariah Carey Shades The Grammys

Mariah received the Global Impact Award from the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 1.

The honor celebrated her achievement and influence as a Black artist over the last several decades.

But speaking of a long time, Mariah was quick to remind everyone that the Academy hasn’t shown her much love in recent years.

While accepting her honor, Mariah threw a little shade their way.

Mariah Carey accepts the Recording Academy’s Global Impact Award:



“Is this a real Grammy? I haven’t seen one in soooooo long!” pic.twitter.com/7WtvmHEbeP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 2, 2024

“Is this a real Grammy?” she asked, before adding, “I haven’t seen one in so long.”

To be fair, she isn’t kidding! It’s been 15 since she was last nominated for a Grammy and almost 20 since she’s won one!

Mariah Carey’s Grammy Wins Through The Years

To date, Mariah Carey has won five Grammy awards – six, if you count this honorary award.

Mariah holding her golden gramophones in 2006. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images))

She won her first Grammy in 1991 for Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female for her song “Visions of Love.” She also won again that year for Best New Artist.

Considering how much of an icon she has become, the award was more than well deserved, no?

From there, she has been nominated 34 times. Her last win came in 2006 for the track “We Belong Together.”

Her last nomination came in 2009 for Best Gospel Performance. She was nominated for the track “I Understand”, which she record with Kim Burrell, Rance Allen and Bebe Winans.

Mariah Carey accepting her honorary Grammy in 2024. ( (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images))

Mariah Carey Confesses To Having ‘Tantrums’ To Make it Big

In her acceptance speech for the honorary award, Mariah explained that the road wasn’t always easy, and that she had to work hard for her success – in her own way.

When I first started in the music business, I was often told to conform to certain expectations,” she shared.

“I was not encouraged to focus on my love for Black music. It took me countless arguments, endless tantrums — I’ll call them tantrums — and mostly unwavering determination, but eventually, I was able to reveal my authentic self, as they say, and create music that came from my heart. In doing so, I discovered a newfound sense of freedom and fulfillment.”