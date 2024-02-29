King Charles Ready To Ask Prince Harry Back to Royal Duty: Will He Go?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is there really no way back for Prince Harry?

That’s the question that must now be asked about Prince Harry and, by natural extension, his wife, Meghan Markle.

As you absolutely, positively must be aware, the spouses resigned their duties as Royal Family members back in January 2020.

They then moved to California and took numerous opportunities in the press to drag Harry’s relatives as entitled, aloof, and racist.

But then the couple garnered some backlash. And many of their attempts to earn their own money failed.

And then King Charles was diagnosed with cancer.

As a result, an intriguing new report now states that Prince Harry has pronounced himself “willing to return to a temporary role within the British Royal Family,” as he thinks he can maybe be of assistance while his dad is sick and unable to perform various roles.

And his dad might be warming up to the idea as well.

A Way Back For Harry Into The Royal Family?

Harry recently flew over to Great Britain in order to spend time with his ailing father.

Following this visit, insiders supposedly told The Times of London that the polarizing father of two told friends he would be happy to step into a royal role while his father undergoes medical treatment.

What sort of role? It’s unclear.

Would he actually be accepted into any role? In the wake of a Good Morning America interview that his loved ones felt was a betrayal?

It’s unknown – but not impossible.

King Charles could ask Prince Harry to step in to ‘take on royal duties’

The thing is, King Charles has cancer.

Moreover, Kate Middleton will be recovering from abdominal surgery and be remaining out of the spotlight until some time in April.

Enter Prince Harry, or so the King is considering.

“The King has made it very clear that [Harry] is part of his family and always will be part of his family, but as far as the working part goes, that will be something that we will only see over time,” Grant Harrold, who worked for Charles for seven years when he was the Prince of Wales, exclusively told The Post.

With that, the idea should not be ruled out in anyone’s mind.

“It is possible that given recent events, with the King not being 100% and he’s now relying on other members of the family, he could ask Harry to take on other duties,” Grant added.

The Royal Family Today

To date, family members who have stepped up to cover some of the monarch’s duties include the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the King’s sister, Princess Anne.

Prince William, who is estranged from his brother Harry, has also returned to public duties following his wife’s procedure.

Despite all of his feuding with his relatives, Harry remains fifth in line to the United Kingdom throne. He’s also counsellor of state.

“I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see [my dad] and spend any time with him — I’m grateful for that,” Harry said last week during an interview in Canada for the Invictus Games.