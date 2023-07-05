Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Respond to “Untrue” Divorce Rumors

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have issued a statement.

On Monday, the long-time couple confirmed its separation after 27 years of marriage via People Magazine, letting the outlet know at the time that they were separating.

Neither The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star nor her spouse actually said anything in the news breaking article, however.

But now they feel a need to speak up.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attend WCRF’s “An Unforgettable Evening” at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

“In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue,” they said in a joint Instagram message.

“However, yes, we have had a rough year.

“The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Family Equality Council’s Impact Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on March 11, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Getty)

Perhaps to hammer home the fact that the pair remain on solid terms, Umansky shared a number of photos of them spending quality time together on July Fourth.

“Happy Independence Day,” he captioned a carousel of moments that included a group photo and a snapshot of the exes posing with their dog.

“Hope everyone is having a great day.”

Kyle and Mauricio — the latter of whom is the founder of a real estate brokerage — met in 1994.

They got married in 1996 while Kyle was pregnant with their first child together, Alexia, now 27.

The two are also parents to daughters Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

The news of the couple’s separation comes after Umansky denied divorce rumors in April.

“We’re not getting divorced,” he claimed during an appearance on the Two Ts In a Pod podcast.

“I mean, it’s so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it’s a storyline.”

This latest statement, meanwhile, appears to indirectly address social media speculation regarding the nature of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s friendship with country singer Morgan Wade.

Did she really cheat with the artist?

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky attend the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023. (Getty)

“While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative,” their statement concluded.

“Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio.”

After celebrating 25 years of marriage in 2021, Kyle and Mauricio opened up to The Knot about what the anniversary meant to them.

“I definitely intend to spend the rest of my life with her,” Umansky said back then. “So hopefully it’ll be at least another 25 years, and maybe another 50.”