Prince Harry did not want Camilla in the room with him during his recent visit with King Charles.

Earlier this month, King Charles’ cancer diagnosis became public.

Harry jetted across the pond for some (limited) one-on-one time with his ailing father.

The prince snubbed his stepmother in the process. There are decades of bad blood between them.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival 2023 at Hudson Yards on October 10, 2023.

Prince Harry recently visited home

In the wake of his father’s cancer diagnosis becoming public, Prince Harry made a quick trip to London last week.

He spent very little time across the pond, though he did get to spend some time with King Charles.

Charles is now undergoing outpatient cancer treatments. Despite the distance between father and son, Harry clearly worried about his dad’s well-being.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla waves as they leave after attending a service at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in eastern England on February 11, 2024.

According to what Camilla’s longtime friend Petronella Wyatt wrote for The Telegraph, Harry was there to see his father — but not his stepmother.

Harry reportedly “preferred not to be in the same room with his stepmother when he spoke to the king about his cancer diagnosis.”

The entire report has a tone that suggests that Harry is wrong and a “fool” for wanting one-on-one time with his father.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex makes a speech during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023.

Harry’s dislike for Camilla is no secret

Prince Harry’s best-selling memoir, Spare, referred to Camilla as both “dangerous” and as “the villain.”

This comes as no surprise, given the history of her relationship with his father, the public scandal, and the overall story of Harry’s family.

According to Harry’s book, Camilla leaked stories about the royal family in order to maintain her own image — at the expense of others.

Queen Camilla departs a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral on February 08, 2024.

“I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal P.R. altar,” Harry reflected in his memoir.

He referred to Camilla as the “other woman” within the book, and also likened her to receiving a shot at the doctor’s — something to endure with a wince.

Harry went on to describe his stepmother as “dangerous” in her desperate grasping for popularity “because of the connections that she was forging within the British press.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 at Merkur Spiel-Arena on September 16, 2023.

Harry is not the only prince with Camilla issues

Notably, Harry’s book revealed that both he and William had “begged” Charles to not marry Camilla.

Famously, he did, marrying her in 2005. Camilla is now queen.

That revelation cannot have gone over well with Camilla, if she did not already know that Harry and William had these feelings.

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday 8th September in Balmoral, on September 9, 2022.

Speaking of William, Harry reportedly did not see his brother.

William has a lot of royal duties (and a wife who is recovering from a recent abdominal surgery and extended hospitalization), but many suspect that the estrangement is to blame.

That said, reports conclude that Harry would have been happy to see his brother. However, it sounds like William may have felt otherwise.