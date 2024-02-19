Whitney Way Thore Reveals 100-lb Weight Loss: It’s Not Ozempic, People!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Whitney Way Thore is facing questions about her weight loss. And fans aren’t buying her answers.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore has lost a dramatic amount of weight.

Ordinarily, that would the main focus of fans. From questions to congratulations to concerns about the show’s future, everyone would have something to say.

But fans have suspicions about how Whitney dropped 100 pounds so quickly. But she insists that she pulled it off without any medical intervention.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore speaks to the camera about the special burden placed upon larger bodies. (Image Credit: TLC)

Whitney Way Thore has lost about 100 pounds

In a recent Instagram post, Whitney Way Thore celebrated her father’s birthday. Family is a big deal for Whitney.

Dressed in the general color scheme of a ’90s supervillain (this is a compliment), she also showed off her figure to followers.

She received a deluge of comments not only commenting on her weight, but theorizing about the cause of it. The reality TV star felt that she had no choice but to reluctantly address the chatter.

“I hate addressing this,” Whitney began in her Instagram caption, “but no, I have not had medical intervention to lose weight.”

She offered details: “In 2015 (season 1), I weighed 385 pounds. In 2018, I lost 50 pounds.”

Whitney went on to add: “When my mom got sick and eventually died, I lost 50 more.”

in mid-February 2024, Whitney Way Thore clapped back at claims that she had used medical intervention to lose a conspicuous 100 pounds. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“I weigh 285 pounds,” Whitney announced, “and I have been this weight for almost a year now.”

She detailed: “This is the second time in my life I’ve lost 100 pounds. I’m still very fat.”

Whitney concluded: “Thank you for the compliments, but I really don’t like obsessing over my body and I don’t like it when others do it either.”

Whitney Way Thore laughs and smiles while riding in the car. (Image Credit: TLC)

Over the years, vicious trolls have bombarded Whitney Way Thore with outrageous comments.

Famous people, women, and fat people are among the favored targets of trolls. Whitney is all three, and of course has experienced extreme online cruelty.

But, in this case, this wasn’t body-shaming or concern trolling in a traditional sense. Whitney is clearly responding to the genuine fans who insist upon analyzing her body.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore has heard from others about how her positivity has helped them. (Image Credit: TLC)

Unfortunately, Ozempic has become a hot-button topic over the past year. The semaglutide medication is a life-saving treatment for diabetes patients, but has become a luxury weight-loss drug for the rich.

Reality TV personalities have faced off, with some condemning Ozempic use over the shortages that it causes, and others continuing to endorse it even after their “Ozempic body” ends up in the hospital.

But we should remember that weight loss, though impossible for some and unsustainable for many, can happen many ways. A controversial injectable isn’t the only explanation for weight loss — it’s just topical.