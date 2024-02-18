Madisson Hausburg has blessed news to share.

More than two years after losing her son Elliot via a stillborn death — three weeks prior to his due date — the Siesta Key cast member has welcomed another child.

Simply put?

“Sunday Christina Soto,” Hausburg wrote via Instagram on February 17, adding that her and husband Isha Sotoa’s baby girl was born February 12.

This is a photo of Madisson Hausburg from her days on Siesta Key. (MTV)

The 29-year-old included in her post a picture of the newborn lying on a muslin blanket and clutching her mom’s finger… along with a snapshot of herself sitting on a hospital bed and holding the child, who is sleeping while swaddled in a hospital blanket.

You can check out the post below.

Ish, for his part, shared a photo of their daughter on his Instagram Stories, captioning his post, “Girl dad.”

He’s clearly so very proud and so very smitten already.

The former MTV personality announced her latest pregnancy in the summer of 2023 and then underwent fertility treatments before conceiving Sunday.

“One in our hearts, one in my belly,” she captioned a July 31 Instagram photo that featured her holding Elliot’s urn while Ish displayed a sonogram of their daughter, adding at the time:

“Baby number 2 due in 2024.”

Madisson Hausburg shared the joyous news of her daughter’s birth in February 2024. (MTV)

Hausburg delivered the couple’s son in December 2021 when she was 37 weeks pregnant after an ultrasound revealed he had passed away.

She has since kept things very raw and very real with her followers, often paying tribute to Elliot on social media.

“Today marks 3 weeks since I gave birth to my sleeping little Angel,” she wrote in January 2022, for example.

“Three weeks since I last held him in my arms and kissed his perfect precious cheeks.”

Hausburg also spoke out about the devastating loss of her first child in an interview with E! News back in May of the aforementioned year.

“I felt utterly alone,” she told this outlet in the spring of 2022.

“Sharing it was a way for me to just be like, this happened. I still want to talk about my baby. He’s very much my baby still.

“I’m still very proud of him, and I still want to talk about him.”

We send our very best wishes to Madisson Hausburg and her husband.

We mourn the loss of their son and we welcome their daughter with open and excited arms.