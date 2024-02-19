Meghan Markle Is ‘Desperate’ to Befriend Taylor Swift, Journalist Claims

Reading Time: 3 minutes

They’re two of the most famous women on the planet, and they have quite a few mutual acquaintances, but as far as we know, Meghan Markle and Taylor Swift have never crossed paths.

And folks think Meghan is eager to change that.

Last year, Meghan invited Taylor on her podcast, but the pop icon turned the duchess down.

It seems, however, that Meghan has not abandoned her efforts to become a member of Taylor’s squad.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

In fact, one royal commentator has gone so far as to allege that Meghan is “desperate” to become besties with Tay.

Meghan Markle to Taylor Swift: Can’t You See You Belong With Me?

During a recent interview with GBN America, royal journalist Kinsey Schofield alleged that Meghan would do just about anything to be invited into Taylor’s inner circle.

“Meghan is desperate to be Taylor’s friend,” Schofield claimed.

Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

“Meghan invited Taylor Swift on her podcast by sitting down and writing her a handwritten letter begging her to be on Archetypes.”

Clearly, that little display of old-school etiquette didn’t pan out the way Meghan had hoped it would.

But the duchess didn’t give up!

As Schofield points out, Meghan was one of hundreds of celebrities who attended one of Taylor’s Eras Tour performances in LA.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 14, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

But the journalist believes Meghan was not there solely for the music.

“Meghan attended the Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles, but she made sure People Magazine knew she attended,” Schofield alleged.

Meghan Markle: Eager to Learn From a New Queen?

Schofield went on to claim that Meghan “wants to be like Taylor Swift marketing-wise.”

Casual fans might be under the impression that Taylor found massive success solely on the strength of her music.

Taylor Swift arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

But Schofield believes that Meghan has been watching closely enough to know that in addition to her talents as a singer and songwriter, Taylor is a master of marketing and self-promotion.

And it seems that Meghan has drawn major inspiration from observing the music world’s most skilled businesswoman.

Following the termination of her Spotify deal, Meghan is now on the verge of launching a new podcast.

In another PR gambit, Meghan and husband Prince Harry have purchased the Sussex.com website, a move that’s prompted many within the British press to accuse the couple of exploiting their royal connection.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Invictus Games Vancouver Whistlers 2025’s One Year To Go Winter Training Camp on February 15, 2024 in Whistler, British Columbia. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

“It goes against everything the Sussexes promised they would not do. They are trading on their royal titles and associations in every way you look at it,” royal historian Hugo Vickers said this week, according to The Mirror.

“From the royal coat of arms used, to their Sussex titles to the titles of their children. It doesn’t matter what parameters you judge it on, the man on the street would identify those behind the website as part of the royal family. It is exploitative in the extreme.”

British royalists may be aghast, but Taylor could be a fan of that move.

After all, if anyone understands the importance of occasionally using your platform to exact revenge on your enemies, it’s Tay.