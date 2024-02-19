Joe Manganiello and Girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor Go Instagram Official After Moving …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Joe Manganiello and his girlfriend are now Instagram official!

Over the summer, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara split after 7 years of marriage. The news came as a shock to the couple’s fans.

They’re two of the hottest actors on the planet, so we all knew that they’d be able to move on when they’re ready.

Well, Joe is ready. He and his new girlfriend just went Instagram official … right after moving in together.

Caitlin O’Connor and Joe Manganiello attend The Art of Elysium’s 25th Anniversary HEAVEN Gala at The Wiltern on January 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)

Joe Manganiello and girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor are Instagram official!

Just days after reportedly moving in together, Joe Manganiello took to Instagram to show his millions of fans and followers a series of recent pics.

Not all of them were relationship-related. In fact, he has been promoting his upcoming game show, Deal or No Deal Island. That’s not really Manganiello’s brand … but no one begrudges him for getting paid.

However, the final three photos of his “week in review” slideshow had fans taking notice.

Manganiello’s caption ended with a special and romantic acknowledgment.

“And celebrated Valentine’s Day with Tool & Caitlin,” he wrote. Manganiello included a red heart emoji.

In case you were wondering, no, Tool is not the name of a third in a throuple situation. Tool is a band; the two attended a Tool concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Hunky actor Joe Manganiello speaks onstage during the 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History on December 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CNN)

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O’Connor are living together!

Just days before Joe Manganiello went Instagram official with his girlfriend, TMZ broke the news that he and Caitlin O’Connor have moved in together.

According to the insider’s report, Manganiello and O’Connor are “very much in love.”

Among other things, the two both have roots in Pittsburgh and share a passion for travel.

Joe Manganiello attends Metallica Presents: “The Helping Hands Concert” at Microsoft Theater on December 16, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

One fun detail from the report is that Manganiello’s dog, Bubbles, apparently adores O’Connor. That makes living together a smooth transition, despite the general stress of moving.

Notably, an inside source told Page Six that Caitlin O’Connor still “has her own place” despite the move.

That is smart! Living together is a major step, and if you can afford it, holding onto a place of your own is generally wise. (Especially when you have a busy career — some homes are closer to work than others)

Joe Manganiello attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Where might you know Joe Manganiello’s girlfriend from?

Caitlin O’Connor is a busy actress.

She has appeared in everything from Ray Donavan to Two and a Half Men.

Several of her notable appearances have been in sketch comedy shows, like Key & Peele and Kroll Show.

Joe Manganiello attends 17th Annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute at The American Museum of Natural History on December 10, 2023. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CNN)

Just seven months ago, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara revealed that they had broken up.

The reason for Manganiello and Vergara’s breakup was that they had different goals. Specifically, according to Vergara, Manganiello wanted kids because he is “younger.”

Joe Manganiello is 47 and Caitlin O’Connor is 34. Maybe they’ll be more compatible on that front. But it has only been half a year and some change since Joe’s marriage ended … sometimes, a relationship is just a relationship.