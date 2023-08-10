Meghan Markle Attends Taylor Swift Concert. But Where was Prince Harry?!?

Two of the most famous women on the planet came together at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles this week.

According to multiple sources, Meghan Markle was in attendance for a Taylor Swift concert on the latter’s Eras Tour this past Tuesday, acting like just another enthusiastic fan in the sold-out crowd.

At one point, as Swift launched into her Fearless era — telling the excited crowd, “Let’s go back to high school!” — Markle reportedly jumped up out of her chair to sing along to “You Belong with Me.”

We certainly can’t blame her for doing so, either.

Meghan Markle arrives at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York on December 6, 2022. (Getty)

However, while Markle was enjoying an all-time great performance, Prince Harry was not even on the same continent was his wife.

On August 8, the Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Haneda Airport in Japan ahead of Wednesday’s ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo.

He was joined by his friend and polo star Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, who is also participating in the summit.

Harry will then travel to Singapore while Markle remains at the couple’s home in California with their two kids, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Meghan Markle made some very candid comments about life in the UK on her recent Netflix series. (Netflix)

Should fans read anything into this separation?

Probably not.

We’ve heard plenty of late regarding how unhappy Meghan and Harry are in the United States — but nothing about them being unhappy around each other.

Heck, at least one outlet has claimed the Duke and Duchess want to return to The Royal Family.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and barrister David Sherborne leave after giving evidence at the Mirror Group Phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court on June 7, 2023 in London, England. (Getty)

Amid claims that they’re neighbors hate them, and in the wake of the spouses having their deal with Spotify canceled, an insider has told In Touch Weekly that Harry and Meghan are sad and desperate.

“Harry and Meghan have secretly reached out to Harry’s brother, Prince William, to discuss the possibility of returning to the royal family,” an tabloid source recently alleged, adding:

“This is something they both want very much.”

Seems rather hard to believe, doesn’t it? Considering the way these two burned all Royal bridges on their way out of the United Kingdom three years ago?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attends the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. (Getty Images)

“It could put a new spin on their brand,” continued this same insider.

“It could help her and Harry to carry on their work informing others on how to make this a better world.”

Another upside, the anonymous individual claims, is that the former Suits star thinks it would be “lovely” for her son and daughter to have English accents.

This may be true. Plenty of parents around the world make think this.

But lovely enough for Markle to once again experience the sort of racism she has said she experienced at the hands of the Royals over the years?

We somehow doubt it.

t